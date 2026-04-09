‘Dragged out of the dark ages’: Investment industry welcomes risk warnings review

Industry figures have welcomed the review

The UK investment industry has welcomed the findings of the Risk Warnings Review, emphasising the need to remove the extremes-focused view on investing.

The review, a study commissioned by the Chancellor as part of the Leeds Reforms, found that consumers’ perception of risk has seriously hindered investing in the UK, with the state of risk warnings worsening the problem.

The UK investment sector has become plagued by the widespread, standardised use of subpar risk warnings, which instead of providing the need to take caution have instead turned Brits away from the stock market altogether, damaging economic growth.

The review found warnings were misinterpreted as implying a high probability of loss.

Others thought that mainstream products were close in nature to high-risk products, with industry figures noting the discussion on investing is too focused on “extremes”.

AJ Bell direct to consumer managing director Charlie Musson, said: “The discussion around investing in the UK is too often focussed on the extremes, the risk of losing money on the one hand, or the possibility of getting rich quick on the other.

“In fact, history shows that holding investments for the long-term is an extremely effective way to get rich slow as long as you’re prepared to be patient.

“To help more people get into investing, we need to drag risk warnings out of the dark ages by allowing firms to ditch the financial jargon and talk about the ups and downs of investing in plain English.”

Away from risk, the industry is attempting to combat the ‘get rich quick’ culture that is sweeping the UK and turning people towards assets such as crypto.

Firms’ frustrations

The report also uncovered the frustration financial firms feel towards the risk regulatory framework in the UK, arguing they are unable to work out how much risk they are allowed to encourage.

The uncertainty was not only shaped by written rules, but also wider informal feedback, leading them to shrink back to typical patterns which do not help savers enter the market or encourage seasoned investors to allocate more capital.

Read more The UK’s risk aversion culture is holding back investment

James Heal, director of public policy at St James’s Place, said: “The updated guidance should give firms greater confidence to talk about investing in a way that is clear, proportionate and genuinely focused on consumers.

“It supports a more balanced approach to risk disclosures, including reducing the use of risk warnings where they add little value.

“It also makes clear that explaining risks in a way that helps consumers understand their nature and likelihood is permitted because it does not amount to diminishing those risks.”

The guidance update is coupled with other initiatives including the incoming retail investment campaign and the ‘targeted support’ scheme, which are expected to foster a “healthier investing culture in the UK”.

More work to be done

Despite the findings in the review, some industry figures argued more still needs to be done to remove saver’s fears of the stock market.

Peter Horrell, UK chairman at Fidelity International, said: “We believe risk warnings need meaningful reform across all asset classes. The aim should be not merely to warn, but to inform, helping people to understand in more context what risk actually means, and how taking an appropriate level of risk can lead to better financial outcomes over time.

“We look forward to continuing this discussion to see if there is further scope to look at the rules that are in place, such as standalone compliance, to consider changes that could be made to improve the system further.”

Brian Byrnes, director of personal finance at Moneybox, also noted that while attitudes are changing towards investing, action is needed from the industry, watchdog and government to create a long-term shift in investment culture.

Younger investors in particular are taking considerable steps to investing, including opening stocks and shares ISAs, but cash savings are maintaining their grip, and ending this reliance will require “coordinated action”.

He said: “Addressing this gap requires coordinated action across political, regulatory, and industry levers.

“Ultimately, the goal isn’t to dilute risk warnings, but to make them meaningful, actionable, and part of a wider ecosystem that empowers people to build financial resilience and long-term wealth.”