Jack Draper wins first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart, becomes British No1

Jack Draper won his first ATP title on Sunday, beating Matteo Berrettini in three sets to take the Stuttgart Open.

Jack Draper won his first ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating Matteo Berrettini in three sets to take the Stuttgart Open.

In the opening tournament of the grass court season ahead of Wimbledon next month, Draper recovered from a set down to beat Italian Berrettini 3-6 7-6 6-4 in Germany.

It is the Briton’s first tournament victory at elite level and he will be further rewarded on Monday when he becomes British No1.

But Draper, 22, has little time for rest and will be taking part in Queen’s tomorrow, where he will play Mariano Navone of Argentina.

“It is incredible. Thank you all for the support. It was a really tough match but I am really happy to win my first title,” Draper said.

“I think a lot of hard work and tough moments [went into this] but I am glad with the way I played and it is testament to the way I have been playing.

“I need to play in London on Tuesday but thanks to everyone who came out. Hopefully I will be back next year.”

Winners before Draper in Stuttgart