‘It’s about queer joy’: 9 City workers share what Pride means to them

Nine City of London workers share what Pride means to them ahead of the parade this weekend (Photo: City A.M.)

Pride month returns this June. Adam Bloodworth asked eight LGBTQ workers how they mark the occasion

Pride month takes place every June, an opportunity for LGBTQ people to recognise their identities. Members of the community and allies celebrate, as well as protest against the homophobia that still exists in Britain and further afield. To mark Pride month, City A.M. spoke to leading LGBTQ workers and asked them to share a thought on what the annual event means to them.

‘PRIDE IS A £9 LUKEWARM HARD SALTZER’

“Pride, from my experience, is drinking a £9 lukewarm hard seltzer, crammed in some Soho sidestreet, just slightly too crowded to dance to the Whitney Houston mega-mix distorting out of a semiblown soundsystem, having bumped into every guy I’ve ever gone on an unsuccessful Hinge date with, queued 25 minutes to use a porta-loo and lost my sunglasses in the park. “It’s also watching a supportive mum fixing her newly-out son’s glitter. Watching an old lesbian couple dancing together on their balcony. The pile of friends lying all over each other asleep in Soho square at 5:30pm. Bumping into that one girl from the year above at school and having the “we’re both gay now” moment. “It’s drunk chips, and cheap clothes ruined with expensive drinks. It’s queer joy, queer mediocrity, queer chaos, noise, color, mess, shame and, of course, pride.” Lynks, musician

‘PRIDE IS HELPING OTHERS’

“Being Sri-Lankan and British, I, like many others, have been on a complicated journey of self-acceptance and Pride can bring up conflicting emotions that I’ve had to deal with over the years. “On the one hand I am truly grateful and proud to be in a society where I can (for the most part) be myself without fear of persecution. However, at the same time I still belong to a Sri-Lankan community that holds very traditional values that are not as progressive around the topic of sexuality. The LGBTQ+ community itself can be a lonely place for many ethnic minorities since the community isn’t immune from the biases that exist in broader society. “Throughout my career in banking I was careful to not be ‘outed’, because despite the outward expressions of LGBTQ+ acceptance, the industry remains traditional and conservative and expectations of ‘fitting the mould’ remain at large. I’m still cautious about sharing my sexual orientation in business relationships outside of the company as I believe this could negatively impact me in less progressive areas of business. However, as an entrepreneur, I have found a freedom to be myself and create an environment where others can be the same. In my own little way, I hope I am making space for others to feel comfortable in being themselves and bringing their best selves to work each day.” Shiv Sivakumar, co-founder of Omni

‘IT’S A CELEBRATION OF SAME SEX FAMILIES’

“Pride represents many of the brilliant aspects of the LGBTQ+ community and the progress that is being made. For me, Pride is also a celebration of same-sex families and the importance of creating equal opportunities around parental or adoption leave. Although one in six adoptions in 2022 were to same-sex couples, employers are still behind on their inclusive policies to support the needs of LGBTQ+ parents. “When my husband, Jordan, and I adopted our son two years ago, we both knew we wanted to take extended leave and the more we considered this, we knew we wanted one-to-one time with our son to build our own individual relationships with him. It was important for us to have this quality time to build our family. “I felt confident asking my employer at the time for extended leave because another, more senior, man had recently taken extended paternity leave. The visibility of options gave me confidence to explore my resources. And, I was incredibly lucky that this was an option, as many other employers haven’t yet introduced more inclusive parental leave policies. By building on their commitment to the LGBTQ+ communities and evolving parental and adoption leave policies, brands and businesses can truly celebrate Pride in a meaningful way.” Tom Ghiden, Managing Director, Joan London

‘IT’S ABOUT BISEXUAL REPRESENTATION TOO’

“As a bisexual, Pride can often be a hard time. Figures suggest that as little as 2% of bisexual men believe they are perceived positively by the LGBTQ+ community. It can often feel like we are the forgotten demographic at someone else’s party. That said, for me, this year is all about empowering other bisexuals. For years now, my work has centred around being an agony uncle for bisexual people, responding to their calls for help and providing advice where I can. That work has now been turned into a book, Bisexuality: The Basics, which hit stores earlier this month. It serves as a Q&A-styled guide to coming out, dating, parenting and much more. “However, self-empowerment has its limits; we need gay and straight allies to truly improve our situation. I want to make sure that people don’t feel the way I have at previous Prides, that it’s really ‘gay pride’ and I’m expected to make do with what is on offer for gay men. I want bisexuals to feel represented and heard. “It’s a sad truth that at previous Prides’ I have received biphobic comments, comments that made me feel unwelcome and left me questioning what the point of the celebration was. My hope is that this year, Pride takes a firm stance on not only empowering bisexuals but also ensuring there are specific offerings for them. It’s important that when organisers are asked ‘What is on offer for bisexuals?’ that they have an answer. I am hopeful that Pride will evolve into a truly inclusive celebration, where bisexual individuals feel seen, valued, and supported. Together, we can create a future where everyone can celebrate their true selves with pride and joy.” Lewis Oakley, bisexuality activist

‘IT’S ABOUT WEARING MY MUM’S HIGH HEELS’

“Pride to me isn’t about the flags and the parties, it’s about the idea that I can walk freely among the rest, in a whopping great stiletto, knowing people have the opportunity to be educated, to embrace and enjoy me. My earliest experience of pride came from my mother, letting me trot around in her high heels, allowing me to feel my own pride. This catalyst brought me to where I stand today making a shoewear collection for all the nonconforming – finding the beauty in the so-called ‘ugly.’ My brand is for everyone, no matter how you come”. Harri Wheeler, founder of Mwah Footwear and Cordwainers Footwear Awards Finalist

‘IT’S PROVIDING SUPPORT TO THE TRANS COMMUNITY’

“There’s an amplified hostility and sometimes violent opposition toward brands speaking to and working with the LGBTQ+ community. This is a campaign to erase queer people, in particular trans people. We saw it last year with the vicious attacks against advertisements towards the queer community from Bud Light and Target in the US, and in the UK with Costa Coffee, North Face and Innocent. It continued into 2024 with John Lewis forced to cancel their LGBTQ exhibition earlier this year for fears over staff safety. “But businesses must carry on representing us and sticking up for us: Pride month has always been about achieving progress, and businesses need to remember that queer people and their allies are essential. We are your employees, your consumers and your family members. And it simply makes no business sense to alienate us.” Marty Davies, CEO of Outvertising

‘PRIDE IS ABOUT VISIBILITY’

“For me, Pride is all about visibility. It’s about raising awareness and centering LGBTQ+ people in discussions about our struggles and our successes. I think, especially for people who might be questioning their sexuality or identity, having something like Pride is vital, because people may not be in supportive environments at home, school or work so they need to feel valued.” Andrea Cullen, CEO and Co-Founder at Capslock

‘IT DOESN’T HAVE TO MEAN DOING ANYTHING BIG’

“For me, Pride doesn’t have to be a big celebration so long as its meaningful and we all feel supported. It is a reminder not to be complacent to the many myths still circling about the LGBTQ community: who we love, how we live and how we form the most meaningful relationships in our lives. “Pride Month looks different for everyone. Whether you are equipped and resilient enough to protest and move politically or you are focusing on looking after yourself. I am so looking forward to being with members of my community this June.” David Hawkins, architect at PRP

