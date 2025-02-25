Artists, do not be afraid! AI will be good for creativity

AI can open new paths for storytelling. Creatives should welcome, not fear it, writes Outernet CEO Philip O’Ferrall

AI wil enhance storytelling – if we let it!

AI has and will permeate all industries and all walks of life. But in the entertainment, TV, movie and music worlds there is a particular level of worry and fear about how the growth of AI threatens both creativity and commerce. There are calls for strict regulation and legislation to cope with the rapid rise and adoption of AI. But for me it’s a concern that a lot of the energy is going into that side of things rather than working out how AI can gift us new ways of storytelling both for brands and creative people. Rather like how streaming was seen as the mortal enemy of the music business with vigorous attempts to stamp it out before becoming its saviour, we must not make the same mistake with AI.

As someone who has spent their whole career in the entertainment industry, much of it in TV where technology transformed the way we consumed media, I’m of the view that tech has always enhanced rather than replaced the human touch. That’s because technology without creativity amounts to almost nothing when it comes to the entertainment industries. At Outernet, our immersive district in London, we have the most advanced screens in the world. But without fantastic entertainment, arts and culture content created by people who have embraced the newest tools, the screens are just a blank canvas. It’s the same with AI.

London is the home of pioneers and AI should be no different. Of course, we need to protect IP but that’s always been the case when it comes to creative work. AI will bring more interactivity with consumers, customers and fans. It will make large scale experiences even more potent and thus even more engaging for us all. That’s good for brands, businesses and all the creative industries.

Don’t let DEI DIE

The world is becoming fractured and isolationism seems to be on the ascent. So the power of partnerships has never been more vital. Inclusivity in business is not just a nice-to-have. There are countless studies that show it makes a company more successful on all fronts. It’s a tentpole on which to build companies both commercially as well as culturally. Trust and communication build confidence. Confidence is what makes a business thrive and gets deals done.

As the US dismantles DEI, the UK needs to champion it even more. Outernet and I are leading the bid along with Pride London and the Mayor for World Pride to come to our capital city in 2030. Pride is a wonderful example of togetherness and common ground, and World Pride coming to the UK would be a pivotal moment. I call upon business leaders to support an event that will generate hundreds of millions for the UK economy alongside being a beacon of community and acceptance.

Soho has changed – good!

Soho is a place I’ve spent lots of time both socialising and working. For me it is currently more vibrant than ever. Yes, it has changed. But isn’t that – reinvention – what makes brilliant things last? Soho’s spirit burns bright precisely because it embraces all kinds of people with different ideas, viewpoints and backgrounds. So if it didn’t change that would actually be a very bad sign. Here’s to Soho continuing to evolve for many years to come.

Quote of the week

“Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” – playwright and author Samuel Beckett If you want to create new things you must accept some of them won’t work. That’s no reason to stop

A recommendation:

You need to exist. A book to love and destroy by Yungblud

Yungblud is a pioneering music artist and this is a pioneering book full of lyrics and illustrations and as he puts it “To be different is to be the best f*cking thing here and you’ll be celebrated for that!”