9 amazing things to do in London this week, from film festivals to juggling

Kenrex with Jack Holden is one of the best things to do in London this week

9 amazing things to do in London this week, from new cinemas to clubbing at an iconic London institution

The blue skies have begun the week with optimism in the air, but with an unseasonably cold spell due to land later in the week, it’s time to book a midweek treat to distract from the midwinter blues.

There are a range of new openings this week across film, theatre and London things to do. Here are some of the best things to do in London this week.

Book tickets to BFI Flare

London has an absolutely mega LGBTQ film festival that takes place annually at the BFI building on the Southbank. Expect world premieres of the latest films (both short and feature length) made by queer talent from across the world, as well as the opportunity to catch LGBTQ work generating international buzz for the first time in the UK. There’s a range of parties and events too. bfi.org.uk/flare

More things to do in London this week: clubbing at the Barbican and last-chance for winter lights

Last chance to see the Battersea Light Festival

The Battersea Power Station’s Light Festival is free to enter and ends this week on the 23 February, so now’s your last chance. It’s an incredible display and especially so given there’s no charge, and it’s a great opportunity to nose around the new power station development if you haven’t yet.

Go to a brand new cinema

A new cinema has opened in Bermondsey. Given the rate of cinema closures, and especially the challenge facing one of London’s most well-loved independent cinemas, the Prince Charles, this feels like especially good news. Programming will focus on LGBTQ work and the cinema’s name, the Arzner, is in ode to the Hollywood Golden Age director Dorothy Arzner.

Go and see two Hollywood powerhouses in the frothiest, silliest Shakespeare

One of the theatrical openings of the winter takes place this week. Much Ado About Nothing stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell as central will they/won’t they lovers Beatrice and Benedict in Shakespeare’s wonderfully light rumination on love. Both are towering presences, sure to put their own imprint on these two fabulously flirtatious characters. Much Ado feels like a summer play in many ways, with its garden party scenes and lighter atmosphere, but playing in February, maybe it’ll help us escape the winter for a few hours and think of what’s to come (Shakespeare in the park, anyone?) Don’t mind if we do.

Go for a glass (or a bottle) of seccy to celebrate the return of Bridget Jones!

She’s back, and – so says our reviewer – on fine form! Now in her fifties, Jones is trying to work through the loss of her husband Mark Darcy, while navigating the dating app scene and being love bombed by men almost half her age. It could have gone so wrong, but this more mature Bridget bursts with the care and affection that was clearly put into making it. Read our four-star review here.

Go and see an incredible solo performance

Kenrex is the new work by Jack Holden, whose show Cruise reignited the West End after the pandemic with its singular view of the 1980s AIDS epidemic. Holden is a staggering talent behind the stage (he pens most of his own scripts) and front and centre of it: his muscular, immersive performances often embody more than one character and he’s on stage alone for the entire show. His new production, Kenrex, retells the true story of an American criminal called Ken Rex McElroy who avoided imprisonment despite abduction and attempted murder charges – until one decision changed his narrative.

Read more: Bridget Jones director on finding ‘real heat’ between Leo Woodall and Renee Zellweger

Go clubbing at the Barbican

ClubStage at the Barbican returns this 21 February with three different DJs and multi-instrumentalists who’ll be laying down their tracks in the Barbican’s foyer. The Brutalist building is one of the capital’s most well-loved pieces of architecture, but it’s typically a transient space you end up running through when you’re late to a show. Now, make the foyer your destination for a proper knees-up. Expect hip-hop, funk, house and more.

More things to do in London this week: Go and see a fresh-feeling new play about throuples

Spend half term at the circus

It’s half term and what better way to keep the kids entertained than with a try-it-yourself acrobatics session? The Circus Cabaret for Kids event at the Jackson’s Lane theatre and events space in Highgate will feature acrobatics, juggling and magic. 18 -22 February.

For more things to do in London this week, go to City AM Life&Style