Best pizza in London 2025: Top 9 pizzerias to try and new openings this summer

Berberè opens in Marylebone this summer, one of 9 new pizza restaurants in London. City AM rounds up the best pizza in London in this new guide

The stakes are higher than ever, with so many new openings this summer. If you’re keen on the classic Italian dish, here are the 9 places to get the best pizza in London

“No one orders a burger when they go through a break up”: the words of Pizza Pilgrims founders Thom and James Elliot sum up why we all love pizza so much. Melty cheese, zingy tomato and crusty bread, it’s the ultimate dish we turn to for comfort.

Sharing food creates incredibly strong bonds, and the pizza pie is perhaps the greatest sharing plate of them all.

Amid the TikTok food trends that change every week, the capital’s dough slingers are permanent culinary fixtures. It feels like there are more pizza joints opening than ever, with over half a dozen opening in London this summer. Here’s where to book to get some of the best pizza in London this summer.

The best pizza in London: 9 exciting new pizzerias to try across the capital

Carmela’s

This new Islington pizzeria is founded by the guys behind the Instagram page Bite Twice, who review “tourist trap” pizza restaurants in Italy as well as London’s best pizza spots, so expectation is high. The focus is New York-style pizza and early indications suggest the menu will be pretty straightforward. The team also runs Ugly Dumpling in Soho. Opening August, to 149A Upper St, N1 1RA.

Berberè

Also opening next month, Berberè bucks the chain of hipsterised London pizzerias: the brand originated in actual Italy! They’re also ranked world’s 6th best artisan pizzeria chain by the 50 Top Pizza list, so there are serious credentials behind this group, founded by two Italian brothers, which has branches in Tottenham Court Road, Clapham and Kentish Town Road. Well-heeled locals to the Marylebone fourth edition might be chomping on the oh-so-posh Babaganoush special, with confit tomatoes, soft goat’s cheese, sesame seeds, fresh mint and smoked paprika. Try the deep-fried dough balls made with Berberè’s signature live sourdough, which they say makes a next level soft inside/crunchy outside ratio. Opening 4 August, 50 James St, W1U 1HB.

Bad Boy Pizzeria

Bad Boy Pizzeria get their first bricks and mortar pizzeria next month

These folks took the gong for National Pizza of the Year 2022 and 2024 for their Soho, London Bridge and Tulse Hill outposts. Those are within food markets, but this fourth opening in Bethnal Green is their first bricks and mortar joint. If the testosterone-fuelled name makes you cringe, beware the pizza that took the 2024 gong was the “sausage party”, so the blokey jokes transcend the name. The 22-inch New York-style pies are fairly classic, with toppings like N’duja, hone and pepperoni. Founded by four lads who at University ironically made a parody pizza society, the boys say: “We finally get to create a space that’s 100% ours. Our tunes. Our drinks. Our menu. Our vibe. A proper pizza social club.” New York Style pizza is supported by Italian-American classic dishes like chicken parmigiana with vodka, and deep fried burrata in spicy marinara. Opening 8 August, 419 Bethnal Green Road, London, E2 0AN.

Ace Pizza

Rachel Jones, founder of Ace Pizza, gained a cult following through pub pop-ups, and the social noise around her Victoria Park restaurant – just opened this month – has been huge. She’s something of a pizza legend in east London, particularly for her London-style pizza incorporating Neaopolitan dough with the foldability of a New York slice. If it sounds like a gimmick, go and try it out: we like the novel, humorous spin on the menu, particularly The Capish, with vodka sauce, mozzarella, chillies and meatballs, and the Capers on Mare Street, with anchovies, olives, capers and red onion. If nothing else it’s refreshing to see a female pizza chef changing the dial. Oh, and meatballs are served in vodka sauce, which sounds intriguing. Open now, 126—128 Lauriston Road Victoria Park London, E9 7LH.

Crust Bros

It’s refreshing to see Crust Bros understand that the concept of a pizza menu is essentially pointless. Their whole thing is personalising pizzas so you can choose your own toppings, and this approach has taken the Bros to two-time National Pizza Award-winning status. Already in Waterloo and Earl’s Court, the newest branch, open as of this summer, is in Covent Garden. The pizza is Neapolitan style, with “charred-to-perfection leopard print crusts”, and there’s incredible lasagna bomba, blue cheese and ‘nduja doughnuts on the side. Open now, 29 Bedford St, London WC2E 8JF.

Spring Street Pizza

Spring Street Pizza is open now a short walk from London Bridge Tube and Borough Market

Back in 2015, chef Tom Kemble landed a Michelin star nine months after taking over the kitchen at auction house Bonhams. His seasonal British food was critically revered, but perhaps the environment got a bit dull, as he’s swapped fine dining for New York-style pizza at Spring Street. He’s serving 18-inch pies using dough fermented for at least 48 hours to create the sort of crust that forces you to close your eyes when you bite because it’s just that good. Try the mozzarella, ‘Nduja, hot honey, stracciatella and guindilla peppers pie. They’re particularly big on dips, so remember to dunk that Michelin-level crust. Open now, Arch 32 (next to Omeara Bar), Southwark Quarter, Southwark St, London SE1 1TE.

Lauretta’s Pizzeria

While many London pizza restaurants feel brash, masculine and playful in their interior and menu designs, Lauretta’s looks classy and more refined. Gentle italicised writing is emblazoned above the door, and there are proper pieces of art on the walls. As for the pies, there’s a focus on specials, including the recent fennel sausage and seasoned ricotta. It’s the same crew as the 75 Slices Instagram page, who made their name in pub kitchen pop-ups. “New name, new shop, same pizza,” they say on Instagram. They bake crispy New York-style pies, although some aficionados align them with the new ‘London-style’ pizza sweeping the capital – that’s soft on the inside, crunchy on the outside. 93 Columbia Road, London, E2 7RG.

Paulie’s Shoreditch

Paulie’s pizzas come with a fair warning: “You’ll need two hands!” Playing off the New York-style pizza that’s served folded, we’d go for the vodka and sausage (vodka seems to be 2025’s key pizza ingredient) with vodka sauce, pancetta, sausage and mozzarella, or the eponymous Paule’s PIece with pepperoni, jalapenos, hot honey, pecorino and oregano. From the Lower East Side to Shoreditch. 144-146 Commercial Street, London, E1 6NU.

081 Pizzeria

The product of one man “born in Napoli, raised in Peckham,” 081 Pizzeria began as a pop-up at the Peckham Levels food market. As you’d expect, founder Andrea Asciuti serves Neaopolitan style pizzas, but with “bold” new spins. Taking the mantra that “pizza is a serious thing,” Asciuti’s passion is reflected in the massive menu, which specialises in double-cooked pizzas like the titular 081, with tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, basil and evo oil. He clearly has a penchant for black olive dust, too, so there’s much here to intrigue. 46 Great Eastern Street, EC2A 3EP.

If you’re looking for classic pizza restaurants, the City AM editorial team have recommended their top spots for the best pizza in London.

