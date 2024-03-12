Best pizza in London: From Napoli on the Road to Made of Dough

Pizza. Bread of the Gods. A hangover’s best friend. Whether you’re caching up with friends, working late, going on a date, or getting catering in for a funeral, pizza is there for you, a doughy, smoky, hit of carbohydrates that never fails to satisfy. But who makes the best? We got the City A.M. team to nominate their favourites from across the city: whether you’re in Walthamstow or Wimbledon, Chiswick or Camden, we have the pizza for you.

1) It’s Not Big Dough, Walthamstow

For my money the best pizza in London is being sold out of a container on a commercial estate in Blackhorse Road. Run by Nick Ingham, It’s Not Big Dough makes pizzas the way his Neopolitan nonna used to. He’s currently set up with a permanent residency at Pretty Decent Beer Co in Walthamstow. (SD)

• View the website here

2) Pizza Union, various locations

With half a dozen locations, Pizza Union is pretty cheap, really quick and very tasty. Picking up a takeaway takes less than five minutes. I recommend their delicious nduja spicy sausage pizza, as well as the amazing garlic sauce to dip the crusts in. (EGN)

• View the website here

3) Rosella’s, Kentish Town

When you think of authentic Italian food, the family-run, intimate Rosella’s in Kentish Town is hard to beat. Thin pizza, fresh pasta, amazing wine and tiramisu are all to die for at this unspoilt spot. The tins of preserves, salted meats, ice-cream and visible kitchen means it’s not just the food that transports you to Naples. (JM)

• View the website here

Nick Ingham, owner of It’s Not Big Dough, makes pizzas from a container in Blackhorse Road

4) Made of Dough, Peckham

Made of Dough does pillowy, chewy, sourdough bases blistered from the wood oven then topped with high quality ingredients like truffle, Brindisa chorizo and spicy lamb sausage from local butcher Flock & Herd. There’s also great cocktails, a dedicated vegan menu and half price pizza on a Monday – what more could you ask for? (AD)

• View the website here

5) Bravi Ragazzi, Streatham

A real hidden gem, Bravi Ragazzi is hidden just around the corner from Streatham Railways Station. A favourite with locals, getting a table can be tricky but it’s worth it for some of the best sourdough in South London. Run by young Neapolitan siblings, this is pizza just like they make in the Old Country. (BB)

• View the website here

6) Cafe Brera, Canary Wharf

If you’re lucky enough to get a seat in their Cabot Square branch, you’ll soon find out why it’s one of the busiest cafes/restaurants in Canary Wharf. Their fluffy and very Italian pizzas will have you dreaming of Naples in no time. The price ranges between £10-£15, which is not bad considering where you are eating. (MWB)

• View the website here

7) Al Forno, Wimbledon

If you’re out in Wimbledon, head to this excellent neighbourhood, Italian-run restaurant for authentic pizza and a lively atmosphere. The pizza is made in a traditional Italian brick oven and they have a full menu of pizza and antipasto should you decide to go off piste. Something for everyone here. (MG)

• View the website here

8) 400 Rabbits, Various locations

Unlike most of the companies on this list, 400 Rabbits does not claim to be authentic Italian.”We’re not Italian and neither are our pizzas,” reads the website. Instead they pride themselves on the freshness and seasonality of ingredients and their sourdough stamp from the Real Bread Campaign. (AB)

Pizza Pappagone in Finsbury Park

• View the website here

9) Pizza da Valter, Wandsworth

With a view over the pleasant, green (usually) fields of Wandsworth Common, Pizza da Valter is situated on the thriving Bellevue Road, populated with mostly independent cafes and shops. Their pizza is very Italian and very delicious. There’s no theme or wacky add-ons, it’s just a simple Italian. The vegetariana is your best bet. (LK)

• View the website here

10) Wandercrust at Pelton Arms, Greenwich

Another “if you know you know” kind of pizza place, Wandercrust Pizza serves its delicious Neapolitan pizzas from the excellent old pub the Pelton Arms. There are few greater pleasures than a Sunday whiled away in the confines of this cracking little spot. There’s a vegan section of the menu and collections are available. (CS)

• View the website here

11) Pizza Pappagone, Finsbury Park

”It’s a nice-a-place to stuffa-your face” is scrawled on the backs of the t-shirts of staff at this neighbourhood institution pizzeria in Finsbury Park. Pizza Pappagone is the type of place that’s packed to the rafters at 10pm on a Sunday, so if you’re looking for a vibe on a quiet night, go here. It’s always at least three people’s birthdays, and the freshly baked pizza is incredible. (AB)

• View the website here

12) Napoli on the Road, Chiswick

Napoli on the Road is unlike any other pizza restaurant in London. Chef Michele Pascarella takes a more gastronomic approach, serving daintily made pies featuring carefully prepared ingredients. Each slice comes on a plate as fancy as the food, and flavours not to miss include the tonno and cipolla, with tuna fillets, semi-dry cherry tomatoes, black olives and caramelised red onion jam. His handiwork won the restaurant the title of ‘best pizza in the world’. Take that, actual Napoli. (AB)

• View the website here

13) Purezza, Camden

Purezza claims to be the largest vegan restaurant in the city. Located close to Camden Market and Regent’s Canal, there are pizzas and drinks to cater to vegans as well as the gluten intolerant. The restaurant also has a Zero To Landfill policy, meaning you can munch with impunity. (CC)

• View the website here