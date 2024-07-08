Italy on top with Musetti joining Sinner and Paolini in Wimbledon quarters

Lorenzo Musetti became the third Italian to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon this week with a four set victory.

Lorenzo Musetti became the third Italian to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon this week with a four set 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard yesterday on No2 Court.

He joins world No1 Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini in the last eight of their respective men’s and women’s draws marking the first time Italy have had three quarter-finalists at the same Grand Slam.

The 25th seed will take on Taylor Fritz in the last eight – Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev and Paolini takes on American Emma Navarro.

Elsewhere at the All England Club yesterday Elena Rybakina beat Anna Kalinskaya – Sinner’s partner – in straight sets while there were wins for Australian Alex de Minaur over Arthur Fils, Jelena Ostapenko against Yulia Putintseva, and Elina Svitolina over Xinyu Wang.

Ukrainian Svitolina wore a black ribbon on No2 Court in memory of those in a children’s hospital who were hit by a Russian strike and she broke down into tears after her straight sets victory.

The quarter-finals get underway today with Italians Sinner and Paolini on Centre Court while Lulu Sun – who dispatched Emma Raducanu in the fourth round – headlines No1 Court alongside Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who takes on American Tommy Paul.

Wimbledon has been playing catch up for much of the tournament thus far due to poor weather conditions in west London but the schedule is back on track heading into the business end of the Grand Slam.