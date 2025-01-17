Investment firm Sixth Street poach FA bigwig of 20 years

Investment giant Sixth Street has poached former FA Women’s Technical Director Kay Cossington to take up a new role with the US organisation.

Cossington, who has been with the FA for two decades, will become Sixth Street’s Head of Global Women’s Football and serve as chief executive of Bay Collective, a multi-club organisation under Sixth Street which is set to launch this year.

She will remain with the FA until the end of May.

“For decades, I have studied women’s football at every age and rank, across regions, leagues, and styles,” she said. “My conclusion is clear: there is a better way to develop players on and off the pitch, build championship clubs, and keep our athletes at the centre of everything we do. We only need the resources and the will to do it.”

Added Alan Waxman, co-chair of Bay FC and co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street: “As we continue our investment in women’s football’s global growth, we are thrilled to support Kay in this new and exciting entrepreneurial phase of her career.

“Through her groundbreaking efforts at The FA, she has been responsible for many aspects of the growth and improvement of the global women’s game, and we feel very lucky to have her on our team.”

Sixth Street’s portfolio includes the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.

