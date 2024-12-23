Wingstop UK bought in £400m sale by private equity giant

Wingstop UK was founded in 2018.

The UK franchise of Wingstop has sold a majority stake in its business to US private equity giant Sixth Street.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it is understood that the value of the sale is at least £400m.

While Sixth Street will take a majority stake in the company, the restaurant’s three co-founders will retain a minority stake.

Founded in 2018, Wingstop UK’s first store was in Cambridge Circus, London.

In an interview with City AM in April, co-founder Herman Sahota said that the founders had reached out to the American arm of Wingstop through a cold email despite never operating a restaurant.

“We’d identified a market position for a fast casual player to come into the UK, similar to what we’ve seen with Five Guys in the burger space,” he explained.

Wingstop opened 42 stores in the financial year in the financial year to 31 March and is set to operate 57 sites across the UK by the end of the year, making it the UK’s fastest-growing restaurant brand.

The restaurant courts younger consumers and has attracted celebrity endorsements from figures such as rappers Stormzy and AJ Tracey.

Last week, it was revealed that Wingstop had more than doubled its sales over the latest year, bringing in a turnover of £84.6m for the year to 31 March 2024, while making £3.5m in pre-tax profit.

Revenue by the end of this year is expected to be more than £150m.

In August, it emerged that the fried chicken restaurant, which was majority-owned by its three co-founders, was on the hunt for potential new owners.

“This is a major step in our journey as we build the pre-eminent fast casual restaurant brand in the UK and Ireland,” said Wingstop UK CEO Chris Sherriff.

“2025 is shaping up to be another landmark year and our focus remains on growing sustainably with the agility to seize the right opportunities as they arise.

“The partnership with Sixth Street represents an excellent strategic and cultural fit for Wingstop UK. Together we are excited by the expansion opportunities ahead while retaining our unwavering focus on youth culture and the communities we serve.”