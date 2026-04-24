Porsche Sells Bugatti Stake to BlueFive Capital

Porsche has agreed to sell its equity stake in Bugatti Rimac.

Porsche and Rimac Group established Bugatti Rimac as a joint venture in 2021 to serve as home to the iconic Bugatti brand. In this joint venture, Porsche holds a minority stake of 45%, Rimac Group owns 55%. Porsche also holds a 20.6% stake in Rimac Group.

As part of the transaction announced today, Porsche will fully divest its equity stakes in Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Group to a HOF Capital-led consortium. This includes BlueFive Capital as its largest investor, as well as a group of institutional investors across the US and EU. Following completion, Rimac Group is set to take control of Bugatti Rimac and form a strategic partnership with BlueFive Capital and HOF Capital to support its continued growth.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital: “Bugatti is a monument to automotive obsession, born from Ettore Bugatti’s pursuit of beauty and performance combined. BlueFive Capital approaches this opportunity as more than simply a financial transaction, and we look forward to working alongside the entire Bugatti Rimac team to honor that legacy for generations to come.”

Dr. Michael Leiters, CEO of Porsche AG: “In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti’s future. And as an early-stage investor of Rimac Group, Porsche made a significant contribution to developing Rimac Technology into an established Tier-1 automotive technology company. Now, with the sale of our stake, we are focusing Porsche on the core business. We would like to thank Mate Rimac and his team for the constructive and trusting cooperation over the past years.”

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac: “Porsche has been a crucial partner, and we are deeply grateful for their role in establishing Bugatti Rimac. With the strong foundations their support has provided, we now have a structure that allows us to execute even faster on our long-term vision. We look forward to our collaboration with our new partners.”

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423439608/en/

Contact

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com

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Porsche Sells Bugatti Stake to BlueFive Capital

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