Investigation finds rail union TSSA tolerated bullying, harassment and sexual assault

An independent inquiry has found instances of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment at rail union TSSA. (Photo/TSSA)

An independent inquiry has found instances of bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment at the rail union TSSA.

Launched in the summer and led by Baroness Helena Kennedy, the investigation uncovered a series of “appalling accidents.”

These ranged from coercive behaviour and humiliation to inappropriate and sexual touching as well as sexual assault.

Baroness Kennedy wrote that she personally witnessed inappropriate conduct and that she was “disappointed” by the behaviour shown by members of TSSA’s executive committee.

“I have found a culture that is stuck, it seems, in a morass of staff upset and grievance – on matters relating not just to sexual harassment and assault – but also to the bullying, silencing and marginalising of staff,” Kennedy wrote in the inquiry, which was published last night.

Commenting on the report, Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said bullying and sexual harassment “have no place in the trade union movement or any workplace.”

The investigation was launched after reports of harassment emerged against former general secretary Manuel Cortes.

Cortes stepped down in late October after 11 years at the union’s helm and has always denied the accusations.

The TSSA executive committee has accepted the report’s findings and committed to implement “widespread change.”

“The union will take time to thoroughly understand the report and its recommendations, and an action plan will be formulated and implemented,” the union said yesterday in a statement.

“With immediate effect, the president and treasurer have stood down and an Interim president and interim treasurer have been appointed.”