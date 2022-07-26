Millions of Brits experience bullying, sexual harassment and homophobia every day at work

A new survey highlights today how toxic many workplaces still are in the UK with millions of workers experiencing bullying, homophobic behaviour and even sexual harassment.

In fact, a staggering 42 per cent of all British workers admit they work in a toxic workplace with one in five (16 per cent) of employees witnessing homophobic behaviour in their workplace.

A third of employees (31 per cent) stated they have witnessed sexist behaviour and more disturbingly 17 per cent had actually seen sexual harassment taking place in their workplace, according to the survey by job aggregator ClickJobs.io.

Bullying (42 per cent), offensive comments (37 per cent) and discrimination (31 per cent) topped the list of inappropriate behaviours that employees witnessed in the UK.

Joe Boll, CEO at ClickJobs.io, stressed that the survey painted a stark picture of the modern workplace and highlighted that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done by employers and HR departments to ensure these toxic behaviours are removed.