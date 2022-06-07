TfL uses 3D podcast as part of campaign against sexual harassment

The 3D podcast will help TfL with its campaign against sexual harassment. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) will use a 3D podcast to raise awareness about sexual harassment on the network.

The public body hired podcast company Acast and media agency Wavemaker to develop the project, which will virtually place sound sources to give the listener the sense of tridimensionality.

“By using spatial (3D) audio, we’ve been able to take this to the next level and leverage the platform’s power to engage even further with those using the London transport network,” said Wavemaker’s chief strategy officer Verra Budimlija.

“We applaud TfL’s ongoing commitment to eradicating sexual harassment and ensuring Londoners feel confident and secure on all of their TfL journeys.”

The podcast was considered a “vital part” of TfL’s anti sexual harassment campaign, which was launched in 2021.

“Everyone should feel and be safe when traveling around London at all times, and the safety of women and girls is an absolute priority for us,” said Miranda Leedham, TfL’s head of customer marketing and behaviour change.

“Tackling sexual harassment is an essential part of this.”