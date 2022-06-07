Union announces three-day rail strike at end of June

The rail strike will take place on 21, 23 and 25 June.

The RMT union announced that its anticipated rail strike will take place over three days at the end of the month.

Tens of thousands of railway workers will walk out on 21, 23 and 25 June following failed negotiations with Network Rail and 13 other operators.

The union announced that London Underground workers will strike on 21 June as part of a separate dispute.

“We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1 per cent and rising,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Balloted by 40,000 workers, the RMT strike is set to be the biggest one since 1989, costing taxpayers £30m per day.

RMT members cited Network Rail’s decision to axe 2,500 maintenance jobs as well as pay freezes as the main reasons behind the decision to walk out.

“This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement,” Lynch added.

Nevertheless, the union said it remained open to further negotiations.

Commenting on the announcement, Network Rail’s chief executive Andrew Haines said: “We know that the cost of living has increased and we want to give our people a pay rise, but the RMT must recognise we are a public body and any pay increase has to be affordable for taxpayers.”

“There are two weeks until the first strike is planned. We will use this time to keep talking to our unions and, through compromise and common sense on both sides, we hope to find a solution and avoid the damage that strike action would cause all involved.”

The decision was lambasted by rail stakeholders, as it could cause severe disruption across the national network, especially to businesses.

“While we will keep as many services running as possible, sadly if this action goes ahead, significant disruption will be inevitable,” said Rail Delivery Group’s chairman Steve Montgomery while Anthony Smith, boss of UK watchdog Transport Focus called the decision disappointing.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps accused the union of jumping the gun and invited both parties to go back to the negotiating table, as the move could drive people even further away, pulling the plug on an industry already “on life support.”

“We once again want to urge the unions to come to talks with the rail industry so we can work together to build a better, more modern, passenger-focussed, railway,” the secretary said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Whitehall was forced to cough up £16bn to help the industry stay afloat during the pandemic.

The government previously said it would prioritise the movement of goods – including food and energy – if the strike were to go ahead.

Freight operators called on the government to act to limit the impact of strikes on major commercial arteries.

“Ministers must prioritise freight during these strikes to ensure the impact on supply chains across the UK, and the wider economy, are limited as much as possible,” said John Smith, chief executive of GB Railfreight.

