RMT union boss says rail strikes now ‘very likely’

Commuters walk along a train platform after arriving at London Waterloo railway station, in London, U.K. on Monday, March 14, 2022. U.K. unemployment dropped below its pre-pandemic level for the first time as companies generated more jobs and granted higher wages than expected. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Widespread rail strikes are now “very likely” to happen soon, according to the boss of the UK’s largest transport union.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) boss Mick Lynch said he “can’t see a way out from the strikes at the moment”, after the union voted this week to hit the UK with the largest rail strikes in three decades.

The RMT is planning industrial action across 16 train operating companies in protest of Network Rail’s decision to cut 2,500 staff and a sector wide pay freeze since 2020.

Union members passed a ballot on Tuesday to agree to the strike action, however negotiations are ongoing between the union and the rail companies.

It comes after an increasing number of Tube strikes this year, including one that is planned for 6 June – the day after the Diamond Jubilee weekend.

Speaking to Sky News, Lynch said: “I can’t see a way out from the strikes at the moment, unless there’s a breakthrough, unless the government instructs these companies, which they are doing, to change their line rather than harden their line it is very likely there will be strike action and it will be soon.

“We’re talking to the companies at a very senior level, but they are taking a very hard line. They want to impose these cuts while they’re imposing record increases in fares. Their fares are linked to the retail price index, but wages aren’t.

“We don’t want strike action, this is a defensive action against the companies and the government in fact who are bringing in stringent cuts.”

The union has said that the rail strike will be the largest in 30 years and that they will bring the country to a standstill.

There are now fears over a so-called “summer of discontent” with strikes that could cause mass disruption.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has drawn up plans in response to make sure a minimum number of rail staff must still work during strike action.