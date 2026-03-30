Why Rail is the Next Big Growth Frontier for eDreams ODIGEO

The liberalisation of European airspace in the late 1990s didn’t just create low-cost travel, it paved the way to a new class of digital intermediaries to aggregate a fragmented market. Today, we are seeing a strategic parallel unfold. As European rail undergoes a similar structural opening, the investment opportunity is now on the tracks. For us at eDreams ODIGEO (eDO), this is not just about adding a product, it is the cornerstone of a de-risked, high-conviction pivot toward becoming a global travel subscription powerhouse.

Structural growth meets market liberalisation

The expansion of European rail is underpinned by policy support and a record-breaking peak of 443 billion passenger-kilometres. In fact, Europe is the second largest high speed rail network in the world, only after China. With the market for rail ticket retailing evolving into a strategic engine valued at over €40 billion, the sector is ripe for the same digital disruption that transformed aviation. However, while rail operators are committing billions to heavy infrastructure and physical assets, the digital opportunity is purely capital-light.

The under-digitisation of rail is the ideal entry point for an AI-led platform. By aggregating this inventory into our travel subscription platform, alongside flights, hotels and car rental, we are not just selling tickets, we are solving a massive data complexity problem. This is the “rail revolution” and for the savvy investor, it represents a tipping point for platform operating leverage.

Path to 13 million members

Our investment case is built on a “position of strength”. eDO has already proven its ability to scale the Prime subscription model from 2 million to 7.8 million members. We are now doubling down with a roadmap to reach over 13 million members by 2030.

Crucially, our new guidance is built on conservative, high-certainty foundations. By adopting a de-risked approach, investing in high-growth new verticals and high-potential international markets, and pivoting to a flexible monthly payment model for the annual subscription fee, we have built a more appealing and diversified business. While this transition creates a temporary “one-time unwind” in cash metrics – notably as we shift from upfront annual fees to monthly instalments and make strategic investments for growth – it is a calculated move backed by solid data. Extensive testing confirms that this flexible model delivers a 13% higher Customer Lifetime Value and a 10% uplift in customer satisfaction (NPS). We are not just chasing volume, we are securing a higher-quality, diversified revenue stream.

The subscription flywheel and shareholder commitment

From an investor perspective, rail’s most attractive characteristic is its rhythm. Unlike the seasonal, “high-stakes” purchase of an international flight, rail is a higher frequency habit. Integrating it into the Prime ecosystem creates a powerful “flywheel effect”.

By fiscal year 2030, we expect 66% of eDO’s volume to be diversified away from the core European flight market. This diversification, paired with an anticipated 15 – 20% Prime member CAGR between FY27 and FY30, signals a business that is growing faster and becoming more predictable.

Furthermore, we remain committed to shareholder returns. Even during this intensive investment phase, we are executing a further €100 million share buyback over the next two years. This is a clear signal of our conviction in the underlying cash-generative power of the subscription model.

The massive upside

The current valuation gap represents a significant opportunity for those who recognise the strength of the world’s leading travel subscription platform. We are entering a phase where record levels of Prime net adds – projected at 1.5 million to 2 million per year from FY28 – will meet an increasingly diversified and loyal customer base.

As high-speed lines connect more European capitals and private competition drives down prices, the platforms that have invested in the digital infrastructure today will be the gatekeepers of the next decade. eDreams ODIGEO is not just participating in the rail revolution – we are building the interface that will define it.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO

1. Eurostat: Rail passenger transport increased by 5.8 per cent in 2024

2. Phocuswright; Total gross bookings of long-distance and regional rail travel

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should seek professional guidance before making investment decisions.

