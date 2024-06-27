How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are investing in London’s film industry

London-based film production studio, Dimension, is partnering with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Group Effort Initiative is teaming up with London film production studio Dimension to nurture underrepresented talent in the UK entertainment industry.

From August 1, the ‘Rise Up’ programme will provide UK creatives from diverse backgrounds with hands-on professional experience, working on-set at Dimension’s new virtual production complex in London.

Trainees will be provided with transportation, a stipend and accommodation near the West London studio.

They will also have the opportunity to meet film production executives and experience production processes including that of ‘Animal Friends’ – a feature being co-produced by Legendary Entertainment, Prime Focus Studios and Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds’ production company.

The internship programme, which is being supported by Dimension, Sunbelt Rentals and DNEG 360, is aiming to boost talent in the UK film industry and strengthen London’s position as a hub for virtual production expertise.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively launched the GEI program in August 2020 to create a pathway for members of underrepresented communities in entertainment to gain real-life work experience.

In a joint statement, Reynolds and Lively said: “We are genuinely inspired by the UK’s creative community and proud to partner with Dimension and DNEG 360 on the Rise Up Initiative.

“Teaming up with best-in-class partners, we’re able to help trainees master cutting-edge virtual production technology and showcase the future of storytelling.”

Dimension’s recent projects include Masters of the Air, Avatar: The Last Airbender, No Way Up, Those About to Die and Here.

Anna Lakshmi Sabapathy, chief people officer, Dimension and DNEG 360, added: “We are incredibly excited to host and sponsor the ‘Rise Up’ program in collaboration with GEI.

“We have an incredible team of talented staff who are thrilled to share their realtime and virtual production expertise with future trailblazers.

“The partnership represents our commitment to nurturing underrepresented talent in the entertainment industry and championing authentic stories, now and in the future.”