International rugby player charged over alleged £70,000 crypto theft

A rugby player has been charged with fraud over an alleged crypto theft

An international rugby player has been charged with fraud over an alleged crypto theft worth £70,000.

Former NRL rugby league star Trent Merrin was arrested this week and charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

The seven-time Australia international and former Dragons and State of Origin forward, 36, stands accused of stealing from a 29-year-old man in a theft worth AUD$140,000.

New South Wales police began investigating the former Leeds Rhinos star in 2024 when reports of stealing had emerged.

He describes himself as an “investor, entrepreneur and cryptocurrency enthusiast” on his social media platforms, and is the founder of cold therapy recovery firm Freeze Yourself.

Officers reportedly took electronic devices from the property in which Merrin was arrested at, in Barrack Point, south of Sydney.

Merrin was granted conditional bail, and is due in court on 3 December.

Crypto theft

Merrin’s club career began at St. George Illawarra, where he played over 100 matches, before stints at Penrith Panthers and Leeds Rhinos before a return to New South Wales. He retired from rugby league in 2021.

Merrin’s former Kangaroos team are currently in the United Kingdom preparing for the third and final Ashes Test against England. Australia are 2-0 up after two Tests in London and Liverpool and are seeking a whitewash in Leeds.

Crypto theft is not a new phenomenon, with state-backed hacking commonplace on an industrial scale – North Korea has reportedly stolen over $2bn in cryptocurrency this year alone.

An FBI report from earlier this year said Americans lost around $240 million to crypto ATM scams in the first half of 2025 while, on a wider scale, £649m was lost to investment fraud across the UK in six months.

Merrin played seven times for Australia, scoring one try for four points in a three-year international career.