NRL and Super League hold talks over rugby stake sale

Discussions are taking place over a stake sale in Super League to the NRL

Rugby league discussions took place in London that could be instrumental in seeing the NRL purchase a stake in the Super League.

Andrew Thirkill, Simon Moran and Mike Danson – owners of Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors – were reportedly part of the discussions with Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V’Landys and Andrew Abdo, chief of the NRL.

It comes after a consideration from Australia’s top rugby league division to purchase a minority stake in the Super League to enhance collaboration between the two dominant competitions.

But there have been a number of concerns from clubs, with fears of a reduced number of teams in the league and too much control heading Down Under.

Wolves chief Karl Fitzpatrick previously told City AM that Super League clubs would not become proving grounds for players before enjoying blossoming careers in Australia.

NRL buying Super League?

Closer collaboration could, however, see an increase in TV revenue with the Super League currently looking to negotiate a new deal. Dazn chief executive Shay Segev was in the Royal Box for the opening Ashes Test between England and Australia last weekend.

It is understood that the NRL is keen on having administrative control over the league despite only taking a minority stake – much like Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrangement with the Glazer family at Manchester United.

Australian bigwigs are in England for the Ashes series – the first in two decades – and were present at the national stadium to see the Kangaroos take a 1-0 lead.

The second Test takes place this weekend at Premier League club Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, while the potential decider will be played at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds.

The NRL is also keen on staging the opening weekend of a future season across a number of global cities, such as London, Hong Kong and Paris.