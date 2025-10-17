India must let Pakistan compete if they host Commonwealth Games

India will need to open its doors to athletes from Pakistan

India will need to open its doors to athletes from Pakistan if Ahmedabad wins its bid to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, City AM can reveal.

Amdavad, or Ahmedabad, has been recommended by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, signifying some stability to a quadrennial games that has until now seen a fractured bidding process with successful candidates pulling out.

But the decision to recommend the 2030 Commonwealth Games to India raises questions over the participation of Pakistan in the tournament.

The two neighbouring nations have been scuffling recently, and that has spilt over into the world of sport.

Pakistan were forced to play 50 over World Cup cricket matches in the United Arab Emirates recently, while the women’s team are playing in Sri Lanka during a tournament co-hosted by the island nation and India.

India to host Commonwealth Games?

And taking to X after India’s win over Pakistan in this year’s Asia Cup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Operation Sindoor relates to a missile barrage by India on so-called “terrorism-related infrastructure facilities” in Pakistan.

The political issues surrounding India and Pakistan have therefore raised the prospect of the global superpower banning athletes from Pakistan on orders of the Prime Minister.

A Commonwealth Sport spokesperson told City AM: “Byelaw 2 of the Commonwealth Sport Constitution is clear that the Commonwealth Games should be open to eligible competitors of the affiliated Commonwealth Games Associations of all Commonwealth Countries.”

It will be a difficult narrative for the Commonwealth Games to avoid should Ahmedabad be picked for the 2030 event, but it would be useful as a dry run for any hopeful Olympic bid from India.

The country has targeted the 2034 Olympic Games, with the mega-rich Ambani family keen on the country hosting the greatest show on Earth.