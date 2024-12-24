Improving galloper can put Fire back in Yip’s heart

Dennis Yip has saddled winners at three of the last four meetings in Hong Kong

SURELY nothing can be more disheartening for a stable, and one that are in the middle of a purple patch at present, suddenly to find their star galloper is being transferred to another yard.

That has happened to trainer Dennis Yip, who has saddled winners at three out of the last four meetings but has lost last season’s Hong Kong Derby hero Massive Sovereign to up-and-coming trainer David Eustace.

Unfortunately, that is trait in HK racing, where loyalty has little or no meaning to those closely connected within the sport, and it’s a matter of taking it on the chin and moving on.

Former champion trainer Yip, who has held a licence for over 20 years, is experienced enough to shrug his shoulders and get on with the job of training winners, and he will look to his handful of gallopers lined-up at the Valley to put a smile back on his face.

It is interesting that champion jockey Zac Purton is aboard three of his contenders, and all can be given strong chances.

Former Australian galloper and Group Two placed Noisy Boy will relish stepping up to 11 furlongs in the Mars Handicap (11.10am), while View Of The World may appreciate the step back in distance for his first foray at the city track in division two of the Jupiter Handicap (12.40pm) over six furlongs.

The Yip and Purton partnership will surely be confident that the improving NORTHERN FIRE BALL can finally deliver in the first division of the Jupiter Handicap (11.40am), over the same trip.

The Australian-bred speedster has been hindered by a series of double-figure draws in recent races, and it probably cost him success when just denied in the closing stages over the course and distance last month.

This time the gods have been kind, allocating him gate two, which should allow him to bounce out in front and hopefully not see another rival.

POINTERS

Northern Fire Ball 11.40am Happy Valley