Humza Yousaf: Who could replace the SNP leader as Scotland’s First Minister?

Clockwise from top left: Kate Forbes; Neil Gray; Jenny Gilruth; and John Swinney. Photos: PA

After Humza Yousaf dramatically, and emotionally, announced his resignation as First Minister this morning, thoughts immediately turned to who might be in the frame to replace him.

Leading Scotland’s government as the UK heads into a historic general election, expected in the second half of this year, is a big job.

With questions such as the future prospects of Scottish independence, financial and legal issues surrounding the Scottish National Party (SNP), and tricky political questions of climate policies and gender identity, any new leader will have an overflowing in-tray from the get-go.

We’ve rounded up the runners and riders who could replace Humza Yousaf.

John Swinney

Veteran SNP minister John Swinney has emerged as one of the favourites to take over from Yousaf, suggesting today that he is giving the matter “very careful consideration”.

Formerly deputy First Minister from 2014 to 2023 under Nicola Sturgeon, he has been a key figure since his election to Holyrood in 1999, including being SNP leader from 2000 to 2004.

More recently, Swinney has held the posts of finance secretary, education and skills secretary and Covid recovery secretary.

Kate Forbes

Also a former finance secretary, Forbes, who is now a backbencher, lost out to Yousaf in the leadership race to succeed Sturgeon. But she came in second ahead of third-placed Ash Regan.

Despite being seen as a rising star, she was hampered by her socially conservative views, such as opposing abortion and same-sex marriage, and her links to the evangelical Calvinist Free Church of Scotland. Forbes has insisted she makes her own decisions on issues.

Since being elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, she has held the posts of public finance minister and finance secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephen Flynn

One name who may come up but is perhaps less likely to throw his hat into the ring is Westminster SNP leader Stephen Flynn, who is seen as a big name within the party.

First elected in 2019, the former Aberdeen City councillor took up his current post in 2022, succeeding Ian Blackford, and has held other SNP posts including shadow deputy treasury spokesperson and shadow spokesperson for business, energy and industrial strategy.

However, Scottish government rules state that while someone based in Westminster can lead the party, the First Minister must sit in Holyrood, making Flynn’s candidacy less likely.

Jenny Gilruth

Another name being floated is education secretary Jenny Gilruth. First elected in 2016, she has been in post since 2023, and previously held roles as culture, Europe and international development minister.

As transport minister, Gilruth oversaw the transition of the public ownership of Scotrail.

However, she endorsed Yousaf’s campaign to take over from Sturgeon, and has indicated she would be “strongly supporting” John Swinney “if, as I hope, he chooses to run”.

Neil Gray

Finally, NHS and health secretary Neil Gray has been suggested as a potential successor to Yousaf.

A former BBC Radio journalist, Gray was an SNP MP in Westminster from 2015 to 2021, before being elected to the Scottish Parliament later that year. He has held posts including fair work and energy minster, and culture, Europe and international development minister.

He helped to run Yousaf’s leadership campaign last year after declining to stand himself.