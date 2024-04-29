Humza Yousaf: Scottish first minister ‘will resign today’ as support crumbles

Humza Yousaf is expected to resign as first minister of Scotland today

The Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf will resign today, it is widely understood, rather than facing two potentially disastrous no-confidence votes.

Yousaf – who was appointed only a year ago – has been struggling to hold together an electoral coalition after the greens pulled out of his ruling grouping last week.

The first minister split with the party over climate targets and the prescription of puberty blockers to teenagers.

Yousaf’s resignation, should it arrive, will be seen as another blow to the cause of Scottish independence.

The SNP leader replaced Nicola Sturgeon amid a string of scandals about the party.

Earlier this month Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who served as the party’s chief exec, was charged in connection with irregularities in the party’s finances.

Yousaf is expected to be replaced on an interim basis, most likely by SNP grandee John Swinney.