Scotland: Humza Yousaf resigns as First Minister and SNP leader

Humza Yousaf has announced his resignation as First Minister of Scotland and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader.

Speaking at a press conference at Edinburgh’s Bute House, the official residence of the First Minister of Scotland, Yousaf claimed he could have won the confidence votes he was facing, but said: “I am not willing to trade my values and principles, or do deals with whomever, simply for retaining power.”

The politician, who has been leader for just 13 months, will remain in post until a successor is appointed. He said he has asked the party to begin the process of a leadership election.

Yousaf said: “Unfortunately in ending the Bute House Agreement in the matter I did I clearly underestimate the level of hurt and upset that caused Green colleagues.

“For a minority government to be able to govern effectively trust when working with the opposition is clearly fundamental.”

He became emotional and thanked his wife and children, as well as the wider family, for their support but did not take questions from the media.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who had tabled a motion of no confidence in Yousaf, said his party had “forced Humza Yousaf out of office for repeatedly failing Scotland”.

Ross insisted: “Faced with our vote of no confidence, the SNP leader has quit rather than face a humiliating defeat.”

He added: “On a personal level, I wish Humza Yousaf and his family well” but said he “cannot forgive the damage he did to families and households across Scotland by raising taxes, letting NHS waiting lists spiral and attacking free speech”.

And he urged the next First Minister to “abandon the nationalist obsession with independence and focus solely on Scotland’s top priorities, such as creating jobs and improving our ailing public services”.

Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator Ellie Reeves told Sky News this morning: “No-one voted for Humza Yousaf and, given all of the chaos, I think there should be an election up in Scotland so that people in Scotland can have their say on what’s happening up there.

“At the moment, they are being failed by an SNP Government in Holyrood and a Conservative Government in Westminster.”

The Glasgow Pollok member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) took over from predecessor Nicola Sturgeon after she unexpectedly resigned last year amid a brewing party scandal.

Yousaf won the subsequent leadership race, beating rivals Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

His resignation comes after the SNP ended its agreement with the Scottish Greens on Thursday, following a row over the government’s altering of climate targets, which plunged the SNP into minority government.

In the face of two no-confidence agreements this week, including one from Scottish Labour which would have forced the entire Scottish government to resign, Yousaf stepped aside.

A leadership contest is now expected to be held, with the SNP, as Holyrood’s largest party, having 28 days to select a new leader, according to the Scotland Act 1998.

If this time elapses, the Scottish Parliament could be dissolved for an election to take place.