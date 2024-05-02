Scotland: Ex-SNP leader John Swinney running to be First Minister

Former SNP leader John Swinney confirms he is running to succeed Humza Yousaf as First Minister of Scotland. Photo: PA

Former SNP leader John Swinney has confirmed he is running to succeed Humza Yousaf as First Minister of Scotland.

Swinney was the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) from 2000 to 2004 and served as deputy First Minister under Nicola Sturgeon for more than eight years.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday to announce his leadership bid, Swinney said: “I want to build on the work of the SNP government to create a modern, diverse, dynamic Scotland that will ensure opportunities for all of our citizens.

“I want to unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence.”

He made the announcement at the Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh, where he said the facility brings “hope to some of the most vulnerable people in society”.

Swinney added: “This place reflects my values, who I am, and it’s therefore the right place for me to confirm that I intend to stand for election as leader of the Scottish National Party.”

His bid, coming after Yousaf resigned on Monday following a weekend of turmoil, has been backed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Scottish health secretary Neil Gray and Scottish education secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Meanwhile, former Holyrood finance secretary Kate Forbes – who has also been touted as a successor to Yousaf – is expected to announce later today whether she plans to run.

Forbes, who came a close second to Yousaf in the leadership race last year, and Swinney held private talks yesterday but it is not known whether any agreement was reached.

She received 47.9 per cent to Yousaf’s 52.1 per cent in the first round, which saw Ash Regan eliminated, before securing 40.7 per cent to Yousaf’s 48.2 per cent in the second round.

Swinney said if he is elected he wants to be “part of a united team that draws together the whole party”, and confirmed he wants Forbes to “play a significant part in that team”.

On how long he will stay in the top job, he said: “I am no caretaker, I am no interim leader.

“I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster elections, to lead us beyond the 2026 elections, to contest, which I intend to win for the SNP and for Scotland.

“Only the SNP stand where the majority of people want their government to be, in the moderate centre-left of Scottish politics.”

Swinney has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament’s inception in 1999, serving North Tayside, and previously represented the same constituency at Westminster in 1997.