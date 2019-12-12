Horse racing: David Pipe on his runners across the country over the next few days

THERE appears to be plenty of rain around so the ground will most likely be soft for the start of Cheltenham’s two day meeting this afternoon.

We run NORDIC COMBINED in the handicap hurdle (1.20pm) who has the ability but is a little bit of a monkey.

The race and conditions should suit him, and I just hope that he breaks the habit of always finding one or two too good!

Based on his current form, WHAT A MOMENT looks up against it in the big handicap chase (2.30pm) and I’m hoping the application of blinkers will spark a return to form.

He does love Cheltenham so hopefully that will help him too.

CHAMPERS ON ICE has been in sparkling form this season and was really brave when winning at Newbury last time.

He is up another 3lbs but will love the rain and has been in good form at home since.

Looking at tomorrow’s runners and we have declared WARTHOG to run in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup (1.55pm).

He ran a cracker when third here last month and he is entitled to improve for that as he didn’t have the smoothest of preparations.

My one little concern with him is that this trip may well stretch him, but we will give it another go.

EAMON AN CNOIC may take his chance in the two mile handicap chase (1.20pm) and could go well, while I’m hopeful QUEENS CAVE should run a nice rice in the mares’ handicap hurdle (3.40pm).

