David Pipe on the City AM syndicate horse and his other weekend runners

ALL EYES will be on the City A.M. syndicate horse COLLINGWOOD COURT in the novices’ hurdle (1.50pm) at Kempton today.

He doesn’t want the ground too soft, which is one of the reasons we’ve decided on this race, and he’s been schooling well at home.

This looks a hot race but he’s had a wind op since his run in the bumper and will hopefully put up a good performance.

We’ve got DELL ARCA and ORCHARD THIEVES in the 3m handicap hurdle (1.50pm) at Newbury tomorrow.

Dell Arca has been a bit out of form but I’m hoping he can run well at a big price with Fergus Gillard taking off 7lbs.

We took him for a gallop at the local point-to-point track and he seems well in himself.

Orchard Thieves has had a long time off the track due to injury.

He’s ready to go again but it may not be soft enough for him to be seen at his best.

BUSTER EDWARDS runs at Warwick in the 3m2f handicap hurdle (3.50pm) tomorrow as well.

He’s been in great form since we put the blinkers on and would have a good chance if he can keep

on progressing.

DELFACE could go to Uttoxeter for the novices’ handicap chase (3.42pm).

The ground is set to be very testing there but he’ll like that.

His form is a little bit in and out but he would certainly have a chance if putting his best foot forward.

Over at Exeter on Sunday, BRINKLEY is worth keeping an eye on in the novice hurdle (2.20pm).

He’s come over from Ireland after a couple of good runs at Punchestown, notably his third behind Blue Sari last time out, and is a horse with a bright future.