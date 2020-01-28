Hong Kong Racing Tips: Acclaimed and Callan to Light up Happy Valley handicap again

THIS afternoon’s Oi Kwan Handicap (12.45pm) is going to divide opinion, especially with Hong Kong’s two leading jockeys Zac Purton and Joao Moreira aboard the market leaders in the betting.

Purton renews his successful association with Cheerful Star, while Moreira stays loyal to consistent Dionysus Collin.

Cheerful Star and Purton just got the better of subsequent winner God Of Dragon earlier this month, but a 7lb penalty means they are now closely matched with Dionysus Collin on their track and trip form back in November.

However, both horses are racing from career high marks and there is a chance this contest could throw up a surprise result.

With front-running California Legend guaranteed to lead at a good pace from the off this presents ACCLAIMED LIGHT with strong claims of getting back on the winning trail.

Paul O’Sullivan’s gutsy handicapper has won three times over the extended mile, but nowadays has looked in need of a longer trip, judged on recent performances.

Jockey Matthew Chadwick has ridden him in his last half dozen races, but O’Sullivan has benched him in favour of Neil Callan, who has a good record on the son of Acclamation.

Callan has won twice on the eight-year-old and was in the saddle when they last saluted the judge last May from a similar mark in the handicap.

After a couple of outside draws recently, he finally gets an inside number which will allow him to race closer to the pace on this occasion and then prove too strong for his rivals in the closing stages.

Pointers

Acclaimed Light (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley