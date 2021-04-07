Hong Kong Racing Tips: Danny Shum to continue red-hot form

BANK on trainer Danny Shum to continue his red-hot streak of winning form when racing resumes at Happy Valley on Thursday.

With 29 winners to his name since the start of the year, Shum has visited the winners’ circle at least once at nine of the last 10 race-meetings.

Currently lying third in the trainers’ championship table with 48 wins, only six behind leaders Caspar Fownes and John Size, he is guaranteed to smash his own record tally of 54 winners set six years ago.

Shum sends four raiders to the Valley, spearheaded by prolific track specialist Grateful Heart in the Clementi Handicap (12:45pm) and talented ROMANTIC COMBO who finally gets his chance for glory in the Henderson Handicap (3:50pm) over the extended mile.

This former UK galloper, known as Panic Attack when trained by Tom Dascombe, has suffered a series of unlucky defeats in his first season in Hong Kong.

Either never seeing daylight until too late or drawing wide numbers have contributed to him still looking for his first win in the territory, but that can all change.

The four-year-old was sent to Happy Valley for the first time in a recent trial with an impressive performance, leading all the way and jockey Alexis Badel having trouble pulling him up after the winning line.

With a light weight, a low draw number his favour and in-form Badel in the saddle, there should be no excuse this time.

POINTERS

Romantic Combo 3.50pm Happy Valley