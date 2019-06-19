POINTERS Fleeting 3.40pm Royal Ascot Sinjaari e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot
Wednesday 19 June 2019 6:17 pm
Horse Racing Betting Tips: Sinjaari to make Fleeting visit to the winners’ enclosure
Share
NEWBURY’S London Gold Cup is always one of the hottest handicaps of the season. It nearly always goes to a highly progressive horse who is likely to ply his or her trade in Group company later in life. Roger Charlton’s Headman, who won under top-weight at Newbury last month, is doing that already by taking his chance in the Hampton Court this afternoon. However, the horse he beat by just a short-head in that contest is my idea of the winner in today’s closing King George V Handicap (5.35pm).
SINJAARI thrusted late but couldn’t quite get to
Headman and he was probably a little unlucky as he didn’t get the clearest of
runs when making his challenge.
Prior to that, he had won well at Windsor, also over 10
furlongs, but the son of Camelot now looks ready to step up to this 1m4f trip.
Many might think that his wide draw in 22 is a big negative,
but funnily enough the last eight winners have all come out of double figure
stalls, with two of the last four exiting from 20 and 22.
A low draw is seemingly a disadvantage in races over this
trip at Ascot and with William Haggas’ team in such good form, Sinjaari looks a
great each-way bet at around the 7/1 mark.
Aidan O’Brien has already had a good week and I think FLEETING
can give him a fourth win in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm) in the last six
years.
The daughter of Zoffany ran on really strongly to take third
in the Investec Oaks last time and that form is better than anything else in the
field.
Queen Power is the danger but Fleeting is the call at 7/4
with Coral.
POINTERS Fleeting 3.40pm Royal Ascot Sinjaari e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot
POINTERS Fleeting 3.40pm Royal Ascot Sinjaari e/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot
Share