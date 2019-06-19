Horse Racing Betting Tips: Sinjaari to make Fleeting visit to the winners’ enclosure

NEWBURY’S London Gold Cup is always one of the hottest handicaps of the season. It nearly always goes to a highly progressive horse who is likely to ply his or her trade in Group company later in life. Roger Charlton’s Headman, who won under top-weight at Newbury last month, is doing that already by taking his chance in the Hampton Court this afternoon. However, the horse he beat by just a short-head in that contest is my idea of the winner in today’s closing King George V Handicap (5.35pm).thrusted late but couldn’t quite get to Headman and he was probably a little unlucky as he didn’t get the clearest of runs when making his challenge. Prior to that, he had won well at Windsor, also over 10 furlongs, but the son of Camelot now looks ready to step up to this 1m4f trip. Many might think that his wide draw in 22 is a big negative, but funnily enough the last eight winners have all come out of double figure stalls, with two of the last four exiting from 20 and 22. A low draw is seemingly a disadvantage in races over this trip at Ascot and with William Haggas’ team in such good form, Sinjaari looks a great each-way bet at around the 7/1 mark. Aidan O’Brien has already had a good week and I thinkcan give him a fourth win in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm) in the last six years. The daughter of Zoffany ran on really strongly to take third in the Investec Oaks last time and that form is better than anything else in the field. Queen Power is the danger but Fleeting is the call at 7/4 with Coral.3.40pm Royal Ascote/w 5.35pm Royal Ascot