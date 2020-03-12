Horse Racing Betting Tips: Santini all set to grab Gold Cup for Henderson

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

THERE may only be 12 runners in this afternoon’s Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, but it’s very hard to rule any of the dozen out of contention.

The obvious starting point is last season’s winner Al Boum Photo who has had an identical preparation to 12 months ago with the one prep race at Tramore.

He won that in the same facile fashion as he did last year and the light preparation obviously suits him well.

The only real negatives are related to his price and the fact the history books tell us how hard it is to repeat back-to-back victories here.

That said, his preparation reminds me of Best Mate who ratted off a hat-trick in this contest, so another win isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

He is currently battling it out at the head of the market with SANTINI who looks the most obvious winner.

The eight-year-old appears to have been brilliantly brought to the boil by trainer Nicky Henderson who has enjoyed a terrific week already.

He endured a terrible preparation in the build up to last year’s Festival and did remarkably well to get as close as he did when second in the RSA Chase.

Things have been a lot smoother this term and he outstayed Bristol De Mai here in the Cotswolds Chase last time.

That would have put him spot on for this and he gets the call at 4/1 with Coral.

Looking at the rest, it’s not easy leaving Clan Des Obeaux out of the frame on the back of his brilliant King George victory.

He comes here fresh from that having bypassed the race at Ascot last month that may have taken the edge off him here 12 months ago.

There still remains a stamina doubt with him, though, and I’m also not sure Cheltenham plays to his strength as his record here doesn’t set the pulse racing.

Lostintranslation would be a huge player on his Betfair Chase form at Haydock if you are prepared to put a line through his no show behind Clan Des Obeaux at Kempton.

He wouldn’t be the first horse to flop at that track though and bounce back at Cheltenham, but his stable remains quiet this week and he is pretty short all things considered.

Kemboy unseated at the first here last year but ended up winning two Grade One races later in the spring.

He is talented but his course form isn’t much to write home about.

The pick of the Irish challenge looks to be DELTA WORK who finished behind Santini in last year’s RSA.

He seems a different horse this year having won the big two Grade Ones at Leopardstown at Christmas and then in February.

If there is a worry with him it’s the fact he’s had two very hard races, but he has good course form and looks a solid stayer.

Davy Russell partners Presenting Percy who disappointed in this last season after an unorthodox preparation without a run over fences.

He has gone down the more traditional route this time but for whatever reason just hasn’t been finishing off his races.

Last time out at Leopardstown he looked sure to throw down a strong challenge to Delta Work but folded tamely.

He will strip better today and it would be no surprise to see him in the mix back at a course he has run well at in the past.

However, at just 11/1 I’m going to abandon him as my each-way pick for MONALEE at a whopping 25/1.

He was troubled with shin problems last season, but has been trained specifically for this.

Henry De Bromhead’s inmate was only a neck behind Delta Work at Christmas and is five times the price.

Whether he truly stays the trip is open to question, but at those odds I’m prepared to take a chance.

If more rain comes then the likes of Bristol De Mai, Chris’s Dream and Elegant Escape become each-way players at monster prices.

BILL ESDAILE’S MAGNERS GOLD CUP 1-2-3

1 SANTINI

2 DELTA WORK

3 MONALEE