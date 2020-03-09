Horse Racing Betting Tips: Mullins magic means you will get more than your Cash Back

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

NOBODY has trained more Cheltenham Festival winners than Willie Mullins – the 63-year-old has rewritten the record books and he is showing no signs of taking his foot off the pedal.

The Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (2.10pm) has been particularly kind to his Closutton stable in recent years, with the yard responsible for four of the last five winners.

Un De Sceaux, Douvan, Footpad and 12 months ago, Duc Des Genievres, have all been too good for their rivals and I’m hoping it will be the same with CASH BACK today.

Having won his first two starts over fences easily, the eight-year-old went down less than a length to today’s favourite Notebook at Leopardstown last month.

Admittedly, he didn’t jump as well as his conqueror that day, but the fact he got so close despite making a couple of minor errors shows how big an engine he has.

Notebook’s jumping couldn’t be faulted, so if Mullins can eke out just a little bit of improvement, then his horse could well turn the form around.

The eight-year-old is in a different mould to Un De Sceaux or Douvan, but there doesn’t look to be a clear standout this year like either of them or Altior.

Paul Townend will try to keep things simple by getting him close to the front early and into a nice rhythm.

Although there does appear to be plenty of pace in the race, Townend is an excellent jockey who can be trusted to get the fractions right.

Notebook is 3/1 while you can find 7/1 about Cash Back and I just don’t think there should be such a big gap between them.

The fly in the ointment could be Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’Oudairies who is bidding to become the first five-year-old winner since Voy Por Ustedes in 2006.

He is an excellent jumper who had some decent form over hurdles at Cheltenham last season, but he’s been receiving weight for his age all season and doesn’t get that in this race.

Brewin’upastorm was fourth in the Ballymore 12 months ago and has looked good in his two starts over fences this term.

He’s been off the track since November, though, and I’m not sure he will have enough speed to lay up with these.

Esprit Du Large, Global Citizen and Rouge Vif have all won graded races over fences, while Al Dancer likes Cheltenham.

In an open year, I’m hoping Mullins can make it five from the last six years.

POINTERS

Cash Back e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham