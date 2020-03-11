Horse Racing Betting Tips: Bapaume to bounce back in Marsh

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

HORSES don’t come any more popular in Ireland than Faugheen or Samcro, so if either of them manage to win today’s opening Marsh Novices’ Chase (1.30pm), the roof will be blown off the Cheltenham grandstand.

Faugheen, in particular, is adored by racing fans on both sides of the Irish Sea and the reception he got when winning the Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown last month was spinetingling.

There is something about these old horses who come back from adversity that the racing public really connect with.

Now a 12-year-old, many thought Willie Mullins was mad to send him over fences this season but he has proved them wrong spectacularly.

A win at Punchestown in November was followed by a ready success when beating Samcro by 10 lengths at Limerick on Boxing Day, before that memorable day at the Dublin Racing Festival.

He obviously cannot be ignored here at 5/1 with Sporting Index Odds, but he had a hard race last time and you don’t see many 12-year-olds winning Grade Ones at Cheltenham.

Rich Ricci could be celebrating any- way because I think his BAPAUME is overpriced at 16/1 with Sporting Index Odds.

He has been to the Festival twice be- fore, finishing third in Defi Du Seuil’s Triumph Hurdle and fourth in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle, so we know he likes the track.

After a disappointing debut over fences at Fairyhouse in November, he was very good when winning a beginners chase at Naas in December.

The wheels came off at Leopardstown in the Arkle Novice Chase, but a few of Mullins’ horses were underperforming at the time so I’d put a line through that.

He’s a good jumper who looks too big a price for a horse with his Festival record, while Rachael Blackmore takes the ride and she is full of confidence.

With Samcro off the track since Christmas, I’m happy to leave him alone and would be more interested in the English pair, Itchy Feet and Mister Fisher.

The former is two from two over fences and gave Olly Murphy his first Grade One winner in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown last month.

He was also a good third in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but he is pretty short at 4/1.

Mister Fisher has won his last two and the more it dries out the better for him.

He had some decent novice hurdle form and looks as though he will make a better chaser, but 5/1 looks about right.

POINTERS

Bapaume e/w 1.30pm Cheltenham