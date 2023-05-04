Hong Kong shows the world how it’s done

Golden Sixty and Vincent Ho show their rivals a clean pair of heels on the way to winning a historic third FWD Champions Mile

HORSE racing in Hong Kong is more than a sport. It’s a passion, a way of life.

The eye-watering figures that are bet into the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s pools each week illustrate just how popular it is amongst the locals.

And they were out in force at Sha Tin last Sunday on FWD Champions Day to witness a clean sweep of the three Group One prizes by local stars Golden Sixty, Lucky Sweynesse and Romantic Warrior.

The meeting was declared a triumph for Hong Kong by the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s CEO Winfried Engelbrecht- Bresges.

“It was a day that showed Hong Kong racing has fully come back to the world stage with the atmosphere and the performances of these champion horses,” said Engelbrecht-Bresges.

“This is really a global event and one which has improved the reputation of Hong Kong racing, especially after Covid.”

There were no British runners at the Hong Kong International Races in December but, with restrictions lifted, Dubai Honour and Flaming Rib made the trip, with the former claiming an honourable third in the FWD QEII Cup and over £260,000 in prize money.

“If you look at Hong Kong racing, it is always about racing as a global sport,” Engelbrecht-Bresges continued.

“To create these two meetings, the Longines Hong Kong International Races and FWD Champions Day, is to showcase to the world how good Hong Kong racing is.

“And for me, for the globalisation of racing, it is important you create these global events where the best horses come along to meet each other.”

It has been just over a decade since the last British winner in Hong Kong, but Engelbrecht-Bresges hopes more runners from these shores will take up the challenge in December.

“I know that sprint races aren’t easy to win, but if I had a very good 1600 or 2000 metre horse, I would be planning to have the meeting in December as one of the key anchor points,” he said.

“You cannot dance at every party, but if you want to come here you have to come with a horse specifically targeted for it and it cannot be an afterthought.”

Undoubtedly one of the biggest examples of Hong Kong’s global outlook was the introduction of World Pool in 2019.

World Pool combines the finest racing from around the world with the HKJC’s vast pools, and now with customers from 25 countries betting into it, there is unprecedented liquidity and value for punters globally.

Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas day at Newmarket kicks off the World Pool season in Britain and Sam Nati, Head of Commingling at the HKJC, explained how pleased the organisation has been with its development.

“For the HKJC, World Pool has many objectives and for every measure it has been successful,” said Nati.

“Whether it’s from the perspective of promoting the benefits of pari-mutuel wagering, or international cooperation, or increasing the returns to the global racing industry, it has definitely been a huge positive.

“And the best part is there is still much more we can do with the brand in the future.”

New major fixtures have already been added to World Pool in 2023 with Lightning Stakes Day in Australia, The Saudi Cup and this summer’s Irish Derby, but Nati expects its wings to spread even further in future.

“We want it to be a truly global brand, and that will mean slightly different things in different markets,” said Nati.

“I can see an opportunity to expand in Australia, but we are also working with PMU France and the Breeders’ Cup to create synergies with World Pool.

“We also plan to take the German Derby and Gran Premio Latinoamericano from Argentina as part of our World Pool expansion in 2023.”

There is no bigger name in horse racing than Frankie Dettori and the legendary jockey, who rides Chaldean in the big race on Saturday, signed up as a World Pool ambassador earlier this year as he continues his farewell global tour.

“For us it is clear what World Pool can achieve, but it still needs a voice to ensure the messages are heard within the news cycle,” said Nati.

“Having Frankie assist with that is important particularly in Great Britain where World Pool has become very important for the sustainability of the industry.”

A big part of all World Pool fixtures now is the World Pool Moment of the Day which rewards each winning groom with £4,000 and the chance to be named World Pool Moment of the Year and win a VIP trip for four to Hong Kong next year.

“Our key partners in the UK, such as UK Tote Group, Racecourse Media Group and Ascot Racecourse have been very helpful in supporting our vision for World Pool and part of that was launching the Moment of the Day in 2022 across the British venues,” said Nati.

“But as World Pool is growing in numbers and in jurisdictions, we were delighted to extend that to all meetings in 2023 to reward the stable staff who play such an important role in our sport.”

The UK horse racing and betting industries are currently facing numerous challenges with issues like prize money and affordability checks, but World Pool certainly isn’t one of them.

In fact, some might say it is the single most positive development British racing has seen in years.

Let’s hope it continues to flourish and who knows, we might even be celebrating a British winner in Hong Kong in December.