Hong Kong Racing Tips: Teetan can continue purple patch aboard Ardenode

WILL wonders never cease!

There was a rare occurrence at Sha Tin in Hong Kong last Sunday.

Leading jockeys Joao Moreira and reigning champ Zac Purton both went home empty-handed, something that only happens once every blue moon.

Both will be in action again at Happy Valley on Wednesday and their many thousands of supporters will be hoping that event was only an aberration.

In fact, both jockeys have found it tough going this month.

Purton is currently on a losing sequence of 23 races, having only ridden two winners in the past four meetings, while Moreira, having returned from suspension last week, has ridden a solitary winner from his last 18 mounts.

While this has been going on the ‘Mauritian Magician’ Karis Teetan has once again been hitting the bullseye at regular intervals, including a treble at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Teetan has a strong card marked in all eight races at the inner-city track and will surely be disappointed if he leaves empty-handed.

He once again climbs aboard talented but frustrating ARDENODE who races off bottom-weight in the five-furlong Shek Pai Wan Handicap (1.45pm).

This ex-French galloper at last lines up in a race where the early pace is guaranteed to be quick, with so many front-runners vying for the lead.

This is going to suit his explosive strong finish – his closing final 400m sectional times are the quickest in the race – and he is capable of scoring an overdue success.

POINTERS

Ardenode 1.45pm Happy Valley