Hong Kong Racing Tips: Take a chance on Transcendent swooping late in finale

MANY of the punters at Happy Valley on Wednesday will nominate top-weight Decisive Twelve as their banker bet of the meeting, when the Chris So-trained five-year-old lines-up in the finale, the Cooper Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

The Australian bred gelding was the easiest winner of the meeting, when dashing clear of his rivals over the course and distance a fortnight ago and afforded his jockey Alexis Badel the luxury of twice looking around for non-existent dangers in the closing stages.

The handicapper obviously wasn’t happy with that performance and has given the son of All Too Hard a hefty 8lb penalty.

Another favourable draw appears to have given him a lifeline, but there is a potential hazard in the line-up that suggests he may not be able to dictate the pace from the off which he so enjoys.

Joao Moreira ridden, and wide-drawn Mighty Valor, has to lead to show his best form – has won both his races from the front – and loses interest if he can’t lead.

With Mighty Valor sure to be pestering Decisive Twelve from the start, the race could be set up for a strong finisher, and the unpredictable Tony Cruz-trained TRANSCENDENT has the qualities to surprise.

The Italian bred five-year-old was noted staying on strongly from a wide draw in the closing stages behind Decisive Twelve recently, having been last turning into the home straight, and then finishing strongly to finish third.

An 8lb pull in the weights, coming from a favoured inside draw, and Karis Teetan in the saddle, are all obvious pluses, and he makes each-way appeal at possible attractive odds.

POINTERS

Transcendent (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley