Hong Kong Racing Tips: Smart money on Bentley and Lor to continue golden run

Harry Bentley and Frankie Lor have struck up a great partnership

BANK on the combination of trainer Frankie Lor and jockey Harry Bentley to provide another winner at Happy Valley when they team up with SMART IDEA in Division Two of the Ma Tau Wai Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The partnership scored with A La King at the city track last week, providing Bentley with his 10th winner of the season and adding to an already impressive tally when riding for Lor of four wins and six places from just 19 rides.

Leading trainer Lor has already saddled another handful of winners in the New Year and continues to repel the in-form John Size stable, with the master trainer still two wins behind his former assistant in the title race.

Smart Idea has been a model of consistency already this season with a win and two places from three runs over the course and distance.

If judged on his latest form, there is reason to believe he has still not stopped improving.

Last time out, he was seen dashing fast and late to finish third behind Meridian Genius, a horse that has subsequently placed since, and he was also just behind today’s rival So Awesome.

On that occasion, Bentley was forced to go to the back from a wide draw and the son of Swiss Ace, although always travelling on the bridle, never found a clear passage and had to make his challenge wide down the home straight, giving away valuable lengths.

This time he is mapped for a trouble-free journey from an inside number and can make his determination count in the closing stages against the likes of probable favourite Savvy Delight and in-form Spicy Grill.

POINTERS

Smart Idea (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley