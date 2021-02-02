Hong Kong Racing Tips: Size looks to have another Ace up his sleeve

IT COULD pay to jump on the John Size bandwagon when the 11-time Champion Trainer sends a handful of raiders to Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Records show the ‘master trainer’ saddled an incredible 14 winners last month, including 11 from his last 32 runners.

He is now breathing down the neck of championship leader Caspar Fownes, currently leading by two, and is capable of being outright leader by the weekend, especially with Sha Tin races to come on Saturday.

Size will be optimistic about a couple of track specialists he saddles in Incanto Prepared in the Sham Shui Po Handicap (1.45pm), seeking his fourth win at the Valley this season, and Scores Of Fun in the Lai Chi Kok Handicap (2.50pm), who hasn’t been out of the first two in five races at the track.

A more interesting proposition, however, could be when he relies on SHINING ACE in the feature race of the day, the £220,000 Cheung Sha Wan Handicap (1.15pm) over five furlongs.

This five-year-old has little form to recommend in six races this season, although there was a glimmer of light when a strong finishing fifth behind top sprinter Winning Dreamer in December.

He now finds himself dropped to near his last winning mark as well as the fact that Joao Moreira jumps aboard for the first time this season, having won on him three times in the past.

A recent trial in Conghua should have put him spot-on for this contest, and Size’s current run of good fortune further enhances his prospects.

Shining Ace 1.15pm Happy Valley