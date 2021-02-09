Hong Kong Racing Tips: Shum and Purton set to Star

TRAINER Danny Shum’s stable are continuing to churn out winners at regular intervals. Records show the stable hit the bullseye five times, with nine places, from just 32 runners in the past fortnight.

Statistics read even better when reigning champion jockey Zac Purton climbs aboard Shum’s gallopers. The Australian has ridden four winners from his last seven rides for the yard.

It’s been said on many occasions, but when Shum and Purton combine it’s always worth taking note, with the partnership already having a 23 per cent strike-rate this season.

The combination team up with middle-of-the-road handicapper OWNERS’ STAR, who finally gets his chance in the Peony Handicap (11.45am) over 1m1f.

This son of Farhh has been steadily dropping down the handicap after a series of below-par efforts, having won from a 13-pound higher mark last season.

He can be forgiven his latest form when palpably not staying 1m3f, but his performance when placed over course and distance in December gives reasons to be optimistic.

On that occasion, having travelled sweetly throughout the contest, he made his challenge down the far rail which turned out to be the slowest part of the course to finish third.

Dropped another three pounds following that run, he now gets the prime inside draw, allowing him to get an ideal and trouble-free journey.

In an average looking contest, he is going to be difficult to stop when Purton launches his bid for gold down the home straight.

POINTERS

Owners’ Star 11.45am Happy Valley