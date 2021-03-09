Hong Kong Racing Tips: Perfect draw for Strive For Glory

AN IMPORTANT factor to take into account at Happy Valley when racing takes place on the ‘B’ course is the significance of the draw in six furlong races.

Records show over the past three seasons that horses drawn in either one, two or three have won nearly 50 per cent of the 94 races run over the distance.

That was highlighted last month when racing last took place on the ‘B’ track. All four races run over the six-furlong trip were won by horses coming from those three inside numbers.

Baring that in mind, it may be worth taking a chance with the fast-improving STRIVE FOR GLORY, who has drawn the inside number, when taking his chance in the six-furlong Baker Handicap (2:50pm).

This American bred four-year-old was formerly known by the same name when trained by Robert Cowell in the UK and finished fourth to A’Ali in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019.

After a slow start to his new career in Hong Kong, the son of Dial In has been the subject of favourable reports from work-watchers over the last month and produced his best performance on the track when a strong finishing fifth after an interrupted journey behind useful Kurpany recently.

With trainer Frankie Lor’s stable in red-hot form, and jockey Antoine Hamelin riding at the top of his game after having another winning double at Sha Tin last Sunday, the omens look good, especially with Strive For Glory mapped to get an ideal journey.

POINTERS

Strive for Glory (e/w) 2.50pm Happy Valley