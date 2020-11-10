Hong Kong Racing Tips: Moreira’s supporters could be Smiling again

RACING makes a quick return to Happy Valley on Wednesday after the city track hosted a 10-race programme last Sunday.

It’s worth noting that the newly laid winter grass on the circuit may have had something to do with the winning times in all the races on Sunday being above average, indicating the track was riding slow.

Results also showed that that nine of the winners and second-placed horses all came from midfield or further back during races, suggesting it was tough for horses up with the early pace and suiting strong finishers.

Leading jockey Joao Moreira will be welcomed back by punters after missing the last two meetings through suspension.

As per normal, the ‘Magic Man’ has his card marked in all eight races, and is guaranteed to ride the hottest favourite on the card, Sky Darci, who appears to have plenty in hand over his rivals in the closing Belcher Bay Handicap (2.50pm) over six furlongs.

His odds will reflect his chance however, and a more attractive proposition could be when the Brazilian deserts the John Size-trained Leap Of Faith and team’s up with trainer Douglas Whyte for the first time this season aboard SMILING CITY in the Kennedy Town Handicap (1.45pm).

There is no doubt this progressive galloper is much better than his present rating and he just needs a bit of luck which hopefully Moreira can provide.

In the same race, NAMJONG PLUS is handicapped to go close from an ideal draw and looks an attractive each-way selection.

POINTERS

Smiling City 1.45pm Happy Valley

Namjong Plus (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley