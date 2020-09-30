Hong Kong Racing Tips: Missile can soar past rivals under Purton

IT HASN’T been plain sailing for the two giants of the turf, Joao Moreira and Zac Purton, in Hong Kong recently.

It was only just over 10 days ago when Moreira was being hailed as a hero after his six-timer at Sha Tin.

One week later on the same track, he went from hero to zero with 10 rides and no winners.

It’s been even worse for the reigning champ Purton with just one solitary success from the last three meetings.

You would have to delve a long way back in the record books to find when that last happened.

Moreira does ride the proverbial ‘penalty-kick’ of the day, when he resumes his winning partnership on Sky Field, seeking a hat-trick in the Shanghai Handicap (8.00am) over six furlongs.

Trainer Caspar Fownes has already stated his exciting and progressive four-year-old has been ear-marked for a better class contest at the end of the month and is using this race as a stepping stone.

There is no value supporting him at prohibitive odds, but the Purton-ridden TELECOM MISSILE offers an attractive alternative in the Shenyang Handicap (8.35am).

The partnership may have hit the front too soon, when overhauled by Moneymore, on the first day of the new season.

He is guaranteed to strip fitter here and with a four-pound advantage in his favour, he should take plenty of beating.

In the same race, keep an eye on Speedy Dragon who finally gets a good draw. He is well-handicapped on his best form.

POINTERS

Telecom Missile 8.35am Sha Tin