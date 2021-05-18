Hong Kong Racing Tips: Legend back on competitive mark

MEMBERS of The Racing Guru Syndicate have had to wait patiently for seven months for their sprinter WHAT A LEGEND to be given a winning chance again.

The Happy Valley specialist was a clear-cut winner against similar company back in October, but a six pound penalty put him up into Class 3 races and from then on, he has struggled against better horses.

All his three career wins have come over this course and distance in Class 4 company and he finally finds himself competing in that class again in the Shan Pui River Handicap (1.45pm).

History may have a chance of repeating itself, especially with the Jimmy Ting six-year-old racing off his last winning handicap mark, housed in the prime inside draw once again, and jockey Chad Schofield, who rode him to victory back in October, in the saddle again for the first time since that triumph.

This won’t be easy, with the likes of impressive last start winner Telecom Rocket, speedy Rhapsody and classy top-weight Falcon Turbo in opposition, plus Zac Purton resuming his association with Ares having won twice on him in the past.

Track-work judges, however, were impressed with the final gallop of What A Legend last Friday morning with Schofield aboard and if everything goes according to plan, there can be plenty of cheering from his enthusiastic owners in the closing stages.

POINTER

What A Legend (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley