Hong Kong Racing Tips: Kurpany doesn’t look out of place in this company

JUST when it looked like trainer Caspar Fownes charge for the trainers’ title was beginning to dry up after an explosive start to the season, he has suddenly bounced back into form again, with six winners in the past fortnight.

Fownes, with 37 winners already this season, finds himself seven clear of his nearest pursuer Frankie Lor, and with a raiding party of seven at Happy Valley on Wednesday, he must fancy his chances of further extending that lead by the end of the day.

His best chance of success should be the improving KURPANY who has a healthy seven-pound weight advantage over his conqueror and rival again Flying Genius, in the Cannon Handicap (1.15pm).

On that occasion three weeks ago, while Kurpany, from an outside draw, was trying to find an uninterrupted passage down the home straight, Flying Genius was up and gone, quickly putting daylight between himself and his rival.

This time the roles are reversed, with Flying Genius carrying an eight-pound penalty as well as finding himself with the awkward draw, while the Fownes contender is housed in the all-important inside stall.

This isn’t a two-horse race, though, with the likes of the Joao Moreira-ridden Fabulous Eight, speedy Saul’s Special, and Man Star, much better than his recent effort suggests, all in opposition.

Having said that, Kurpany always looked a sprinter to follow when trained by John Moore last season, and is capable of scoring an all-important first success.

POINTERS

Kurpany 1.15pm Happy Valley