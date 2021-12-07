Hong Kong Racing Tips: Hayes’ Fearless Fire to scorch away from Valley rivals

Jockey Blake Shinn rode Fearless Fire to victory earlier this year

IF EVER a horse looks like he has been lined-up for a contest at Happy Valley, it’s the David Hayes-trained galloper FEARLESS FIRE in the France Handicap (11.00am) over the extended mile.

This Happy Valley specialist has won five times around the city circuit and suffered accordingly at the hands of the handicapper after winning over the course and distance back in April, so it’s taken time for him to get back on to his last winning handicap mark.

Ridden mainly by inexperienced claimers or middle-of-the road jockeys, the seven-year-old has nevertheless still performed with plenty of credit, notably when fifth beaten under two lengths by Class 2-rated Fa Fa in September.

He also recently finished a one-paced 10th when beaten under four lengths to the progressive Master Hero over an inadequate seven furlongs at Sha Tin.

The icing on the cake is top-class pilot Blake Shinn is back in the saddle, having won on the gelding three times, including his last win in April.

Shinn and Hayes have a solid record together already this season and with Hayes back in the limelight after a quiet spell in October, the omens look good.

With an inside draw a major plus to his chances, he is mapped to get a trouble-free journey throughout the contest, and he can make his decisive finishing-kick count in the closing stages.

As with all handicaps at the city track, this won’t be easy with the likes of in-form All Joyful, Bulletproof and bottom-weight Stay Chill in opposition, and they may be worth including in forecasts with Fearless Fire.

POINTERS

Fearless Fire 11.00am Happy Valley