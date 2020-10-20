Hong Kong Racing Tips: Get Lucky with Murray’s Partners

THERE is plenty to look forward to in Hong Kong on Wednesday as Happy Valley hosts an exciting and competitive eight-race card.

With last week’s Typhoon having blown itself back into the sea, and no rain on the horizon, punters can expect perfect conditions.

Make a note, however, that past records predict it’s tough for horses with double-figure draws on the ‘C’ course, especially in extended mile races.

The best bet on the card looks to be the Dennis Yip-trained MURRAY’S PARTNERS who looks to have everything in his favour, in the Tin Wan Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This progressive five-year-old ended last season on a high, winning his last two races in good style.

There was also plenty to like about his seasonal run last month, when he looked in need of the run, but still stayed on strongly in the closing stages to chase home Royal Racer and subsequent winner Faithful Trinity.

With an inside berth a bonus, and his main rivals having double-figure draws, he should be ideally placed from the off and can prove too strong in the closing stages.

In the same race, it may be worth having a saver on last start disappointment LUCKY MISSILE.

This ex-New Zealand galloper cost supporters plenty when backed off the boards into favouritism, but running flat in the same race as Murray’s Partners.

A subsequent impressive trial, Neil Callan being aboard and blinkers equipped for the first-time suggest he could prove that last run all wrong.

POINTERS

Murray’s Partners 2.15pm Happy Valley

Lucky Missile (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley