Hong Kong Racing Tips: Fownes to hit back at the Valley

WITH runaway jockeys’ championship leader Joao Moreira forced on the sidelines once again with a two-meeting suspension, it’s over to Zac Purton to produce the spoils for his many thousands of supporters at Happy Valley.

The reigning champ has a strong book of rides in all nine races, with at least a half-a-dozen of his mounts guaranteed to be market leaders.

Purton’s best rides include Hurry Hurry Gain in the Matheson Handicap Div II (12:45pm) and easy last start winner Ever Force, again over six furlongs, in the Matheson Handicap Div III (1:15pm).

He also climbs aboard three of John Size’s raiders, including short-priced favourites Wealthy Delight in the Canal Handicap (1:45pm), and easy last start winner Savaquin in the Canal Handicap (2:50pm) over the extended mile.

Talking of Size, the ‘master trainer’ once again took the lead in the trainers’ championship with a treble on Sunday. This was after Caspar Fownes had retaken the top spot with his own treble at the Valley a week ago.

Expect Fownes to bounce back once again with NUNCHUKS looking his best chance in the Morrison Hill Handicap (11:15am) over the extended mile.

This son of O’Reilly posted an encouraging effort when a strong-finishing third over a mile at Sha Tin in January, suggesting he was close to a win again.

Kockey Vincent Ho is aboard having won twice won on the six-year-old and with the inside draw being abonus, his chance is obvious.

POINTERS

Nunchuks 11.15am Happy Valley