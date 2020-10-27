Hong Kong Racing Tips: Doesn’t take a Leap Of Faith to back Size’s contender

IT’S GOOD to see the prolific winning partnership of trainer John Size and jockey Joao Moreira back in the winners’ circle on a regular basis, recently.

Size, the former 11-time champion trainer, suffered a hiccup last season, finishing sixth in the championship with only 46 winners.

With ten winners already this term, and Saturday’s impressive winner Courier Wonder already touted as a potential future star for the stable, Size is back in the limelight.

Size and Moreira already have an impressive 25% strike rate this season and will be looking to improve that tally when they combine with LEAP OF FAITH in the feature race of the day, the Longines Cup Handicap (12.45pm), over the extended mile.

This son of Sebring got off the mark on his seasonal return with a hugely impressive victory over seven furlongs at Sha Tin last month, following a three-wide journey for most of the race.

That looks strong form as both the second and third have won subsequently.

The four-year-old had some excuses over a similar trip when beaten on his next start, but now steps up in distance and is mapped for an ideal journey, sitting just behind the leaders

He looks much better than his present handicap mark and should prove too good for the likes of Happy Valley specialist Naboo Star and the well-drawn Cinquante Cinq.

