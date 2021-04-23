Hong Kong racing Tips: Danon to Smash the competition

FOREIGN invaders taking on Hong Kong sprinters in their own backyard have faced near impossible tasks down the years – champions Lord Kanaloa and Chautauqua excluded – but if there is ever a time to take them on in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize (7.50am), it’s now.

The sprinting ranks in Hong Kong are at their lowest ebb, with top-rated Hot King Prawn, who had to wait for his first Group 1 victory after 16 attempts, now retired for the season.

This was further highlighted in last month’s Group 2 Sprint Cup at Sha Tin, when 178/1 outsider Amazing Star caused a major shock showing the dearth of sprinting talent at present.

Japanese challenger DANON SMASH has all the best credentials and is hard to oppose, having overcome the widest draw (14) when winning the Group 1 International Hong Kong Sprint in December and backing that up with another Group 1 win in his home territory last month.

Draw five is an obvious bonus, with that number having the best record in six-furlong races, and the booking of Joao Moreira adding the cherry to the cake.

There are always slight reservations about horses who travel to different countries in a short space of time and, for anyone looking for a more attractive-priced galloper, the Richard Gibson-trained Wellington could be the horse.

This lightly raced four-year-old has suffered health issues in the past, but potentially is the brightest light of the Hong Kong speedsters and is worth a saver.

POINTERS

Danon Smash 7.50am Sha Tin